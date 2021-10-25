LOUISBURG — The Wildcat soccer team defeated Piper 4-1 on senior night to win a share of the Frontier League title.
It is the third straight league soccer title for the Louisburg Wildcats. Louisburg ran its record to 11-4-1 on the season with the 4-1 victory at home Thursday, Oct. 21.
Louisburg went 7-1 in league play to take a share of the title.
Defender Michael Seuferling, defender Hunter Rogers, midfielder Isaac Guetterman, midfielder Braden Yows, defender Aidan Cannon and manager Sierra Hahn and their parents were recognized prior to the varsity action.
Colin McMangial scored 10 minutes into the game to give Louisburg a 1-0 lead. Gavin York made it 2-0 with a header into the back of the net.
McManigal scored his second goal of the night in the second half. Braden Yows put a shot in the back of the net to make it 4-0.
Mack Newell and the defense took care of the rest in the 4-1, victory.
“We had the opportunity to celebrate our seniors and sweep 5A Piper,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “The boys came out firing and almost scored in the first 30 seconds. We possessed and moved the ball well.
“We dominated the game from start to finish,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “I am very proud of how well we played and the effort we showed. We created a massive amount of chances and the boys battled.”
The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed, so the road to the regional championship will run through Louisburg.
