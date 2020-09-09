LOUISBURG — The defending Frontier League and regional champion Louisburg Wildcat soccer team is ready to pick up where they left off a season ago, returning 15 letter-winners.
Lousiburg, 16-2-1, captured the league championship and won a regional crown a year ago.
Back to lead the Wildcats in their quest to defend the league and regional titles and push to a run at state are: senior defender Luke Faulkner, senior forward Logan Faulkner, senior forward Treston Carlson, senior midfielder Caleb Shaughnessy, senior midfielder and defender Ethan Showalter, junior defender Michael Seuferling, junior Hunter Rogers, junior midfielder Isaac Guetterman, junior forward and midfielder Jaden Vohs, junior midfielder Braden Yows, sophomore midfielder and forward Gavin York, sophomore midfielder Ethan Ptacek, sophomore forward Colin McManigal, sophomore forward and midfielder Cade Gassman, sophomore defender Toby Espina-Roca and sophomore keeper Matthew Sword.
Luke Faulkner, Logan Faullkner, Seuferling, Rogers, Yows, Faulkner, Carlson, Ptacek, Gassman, Espina-Roca and Showalter were starters for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Gassman and Yows were first-team All-Frontier League selections. Seuferling was a second-team all-league selection.
Gassman, Seuferling, Yows and Carlson were first-team Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Team selections. Ptacek was an honorable mention selection.
“Practice has gone really, really well,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “The boys are focused and motivated to show what type of team we truly are.
“We are coming off of a season where we won a league title and a regional championship, but the boys want more than that,” he said. “They are very focused and determined to achieve more.”
The Louisburg Wildcats have 40 student-athletes out for the program, including 10 seniors and seven juniors.
Newcomers to keep an eye on are freshman midfielder Austin Jamison and sophomore keeper Mack Newell.
Louisburg is on a mission this fall, Conley said.
“We want to show everyone last year was not a fluke,” he said. “We are looking to compete for a league title, a regional championship and make it back to the state final four.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.