LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcat soccer team came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat the rival Spring Hill Broncos, improving to 7-0 on the season with a 2-1 victory on its home field.
The 7-0 record is one of the best starts to a season in the history of the Louisburg Wildcat program, coach Kyle Conley said.
Wildcat midfielder Braden Yows tied the game Thursday, Sept. 19, with a goal in the second half.
Louisburg forward Cade Gassman beat a Spring Hill defender and directed the ball past Broncos keeper Chezney Haney to the right corner for what proved to be the game-winning goal with 17:06 left in regulation. Yows had the assist.
“What an awesome night,” Conley said. “The boys came out and dominated start to finish. We moved the ball really well and played so hard. We attacked and played as a team.
“I couldn’t be happier for how well the boys played,” he said. “It was a great showing. We kept battling and kept fighting. I am proud of our efforts and passion.”
Wildcat keeper Garrett Rolofson allowed just one goal in the win.
Spring Hill forward John Mitchell got a great crossing pass with 17:59 on the clock and drilled a shot wide of the goal in a 1-1 game.
Gassman broke the tie 53 seconds later and Louisburg held on to win it.
Yows had another great chance with 14 minutes left in the game, firing a shot wide.
Wildcat midfielder Gavin York was driving on goal and taken down by the Broncos near the goal box.
Louisburg got a shot off the play, but it was saved by Haney.
With less than two minutes left Louisburg had a chance on a corner, but Haney smothered the ball for Spring Hill.
Down 1-0 on the road against Bishop Ward, the Louisburg soccer team had its work cut out to keep its undefeated season alive.
Louisburg would rally to tie the game in the second half, scoring the first of three unanswered goals in a 3-1 victory on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Louisburg scored three unanswered goals in the second half.
Gassman blasted a shot past the Bishop Ward keeper to tie the game at 1-1 in the second half.
With less than 20 minutes to play in regulation, Logan Faulkner scored a goal to put the Wildcats on top 2-1.
Gassman put a penalty kick away with five seconds on the clock, making the final score 3-1.
