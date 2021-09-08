PAOLA — The Louisburg Wildcat soccer team shutout the Paola Panthers, scoring nine goals from eight different players.
Seven of the nine goals were also assisted in the home opener for the Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Emmett White opened the scoring with the first goal of his varsity career on an assist from Ethan Ptacek. Braden Yows made it 2-0 with a goal in the opening minutes. It was 3-0 after a blast from Austin Jamison.
Colin McManigal scored to push the lead to 4-0. Hunter Rogers scored on a header, making it 5-0 at the intermission.
Ptacek scored to open the second half. Gavin York scored a goal on an assist from Yows to make it 7-0.
Cade Gassman scored to increase the lead to 8-0. Ptacek got a rebound and netted his second goal of the night for the final goal of the game.
Blake Ramsey made some great saves in net for the Paola Panthers.
Dominic McCoy was a defensive leader for Paola, who played 10 players back in the box for much of the first half in an effort to slow down the Louisburg attack. McCoy is a two-sport athlete this spring, one of many on the team. He is also the kicker for the Panther football team.
Shaelyn McLean was another one of the hard-nosed defenders for Paola. She made some great stops.
Defender Samulen Downun, midfielder Tanner Petillo, midfielder Patrick Reeder are two-sport athletes. Downum, Petillo and Reeder are varsity runners for the Panther cross country team.
