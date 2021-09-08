LOUISBURG — The Wildcat boys soccer team players are ready to pick up where they left off from their history-making season a year ago.
Louisburg placed third in the Class 4-1A state tournament, winning the first state trophy in program history.
The Wildcats return 14 letter-winners from a team that went 16-2 last season, including five seniors.
Back to lead the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team are seniors: midfielder Braden Yows, midfielder Hunter Rogers, midfielder Isaac Guetterman, senior defender Aidan Cannon and senior defender Michael Seuferling.
Junior letter-winners returning are goalie Mack Newel, forward Cade Gassman, midfielder Ethan Ptacek, forward Gavin York, defender Matthew Sword, midfielder Owen Barber, forward Colin McManigal and defender Toby Espina-Roca. Sophomore midfielder Austin Jamison is also back.
Newcomers vying for varsity time are freshmen: forward Colton Blue, midfielder Jacob Brown, midfielder Emmett White, forward Bryce Collins, forward Will Showalter, defender Ethan Sharp, defender Daniel Minster and defender Lucas Carlson.
Team goals are win 10 regular season games, compete for the Frontier League title, capture a regional championship and make it to the state tournament.
Coach Kyle Conley enters his sixth season with the program.
“This team has been very good in the first week of the season,” Conley said. “We have a really talented group returning with a lot of good young talent. I am excited to see where this group ends up.
“We will need to use our leadership and experience to carry this team,” he said. “We have great young players that will be able to be key contributors as well. I think this group is poised to make a great run. I am excited to see where this journey ends with this group.”
Louisburg is one of the teams to beat in the league, Conley said. Spring Hill and Baldwin will also be tough, Conley said.
