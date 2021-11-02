LOUISBURG — State came early for the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team, drawing state powerhouse Bishop Miege in the Class 4-1A regional playoffs.
The Wildcats lost 2-0 on their home field on Friday, Oct. 29.
Louisburg ended the season with a record of 12-5-1. Bishop Miege improved to 10-8-0.
The Louisburg Wildcats dealt with some adversity in the game as well, suffering a penalty in the box in a 0-0 game that was not called.
Midfielder Ethan Ptacek was taken down inside the Bishop Miege goal box, which should have been a penalty kick. No call was made.
“The boys absolutely played their hearts out and played well enough to win but couldn’t get any of our countless opportunities to go,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “We made two mistakes, and they capitalized on them. The boys represented our town, our school and our program in the absolute best way. They played as a team, they played for each other, and they didn’t back down.”
Most importantly, Conley said, the Wildcats played with great sportsmanship.
“The best part was that they didn’t retaliate on any of the late fouls and talking on the field,” Conley said. “As a coach, I couldn’t be prouder. These young men are true class.”
The no-call on the penalty in the box changed the momentum of the game as well, Conley said.
“This game was way closer than the score indicated,” he said. “If that penalty kick was actually called, it would have changed the outlook of the game. This was a special group of boys, and they have absolutely nothing to hold their head down about.”
Seniors playing in their final game for the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team were defender Aidan Cannon, midfielder Isaac Guetterman, defender Hunter Rogers, defender Michael Seuferling and midfielder Braden Yows.
“The senior boys were amazing,” Conley said. “Their time and dedication to this program will always be remembered. The young men represented the school and their families in the absolute best way. I am going miss you all, and I love you boys.”
Louisburg got first half goals from four different players to take a 4-0 lead in the regional playoff game against Paola at home Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The Wildcats added five more goals in the second half for a 9-0 victory.
Midfielder Braden Yows opened the scoring with a goal less than seven minutes into the contest, making it 1-0.
Forward Colin McManigal made it 2-0 with a goal less than a minute later.
Forward Cade Gassman drilled a shot into the back of the net for a 3-0 score with 14:58 left in the first half.
Midfielder Gaven York, with a Paola defender on his side, blasted a shot for a goal and a great cross from Gassman for a 4-0 lead at the intermission.
McManigal scored his second and third goals of the night early in the second half to push the margin to 6-0.
Yows found the net for the second time to make it 7-0.
Midfielder Isaac Guetterman had a hard shot for a goal for an 8-0 score.
Freshman midfielder Colton Blue put another goal on the board for a final of 9-0.
The Wildcat soccer team defeated Piper 4-1 on senior night to win a share of the Frontier League title.
It is the third straight league soccer title for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Louisburg ran its record to 11-4-1 on the season with the 4-1 victory at home Thursday, Oct. 21.
Louisburg went 7-1 in league play to take a share of the title.
Team manager Sierra Hahn, Cannon, Guetterman, Rogers, Seuferling, Rogers and Yows and their parents were recognized prior to the varsity action.
Colin McMangial scored 10 minutes into the game to give Louisburg a 1-0 lead. Gavin York made it 2-0 with a header into the back of the net.
McManigal scored his second goal of the night in the second half. Braden Yows put a shot in the back of the net to make it 4-0.
Mack Newell and the defense took care of the rest in the 4-1 victory.
