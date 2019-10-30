LOUISBURG — The Wildcat soccer team had one heck of a celebration for senior night.
Louisburg defeated Piper 8-1 at home Thursday, Oct. 24, winning a school record 14th game in a season and wrapping up the Frontier League title in the process.
The Wildcats honored seniors Garrett Rolofson, Ryan Haight, Colin Cook, Landon Johnson, David Perentis, William Frank and Emmanuel Fries.
The seniors have compiled a record of 47-24-2. They have won two league championships and made an appearance in the Class 4A-1A state final four.
Forward Cade Gassman scored a hat trick, plus one, netting four goals in the victory.
Garrett Rolofson allowed just one goal, taking the win.
Midfielder Braden Yows opened the scoring for the Wildcats, making it 1-0 in the first minute of the game.
Gassman increased the lead to 2-0 with his first of four goals.
Gassman put two more shots in the back of the net, increasing the lead to 4-0 in the first half.
Midfielder Landon Johnson scored on a penalty kick for a 5-0 lead.
The Louisburg Wildcats led the Piper Pirates 5-1 at the intermission.
Johnson scored his second goal of the night to make it 6-1.
Forward Colin McManigal put a shot in the back of the net for a 7-1 lead.
Gassman scored his fourth goal of the game, making the final 8-1.
