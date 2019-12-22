LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team opened its home schedule with the December Duals.
Ryan Owens and Cade Holtzen were both 5-0 for the Wildcats in the Dec. 12 duals at Louisburg High School.
Owens was 5-0 at 120 pounds. He three pins, a technical fall and a major decision.
Holtzen was 5-0 at 132 pounds. He had three pins and won two decisions.
The Wildcats accepted the challenge of the December Duals and also stepped up this month to help Santa and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, collecting more than 160 toys for Cops for Tots.
Coach Bobby Bovaird challenged the wrestlers to collect 165 toys for the Cops for Tots program.
“We brought in 161 toys, just shy of the goal,” Bovaird said. “I am so proud of these wrestlers for their enthusiasm and philanthropy.”
The Wildcats had some tough teams in the December Duals. Louisburg lost a close dual against the Prairie View Buffalos by a score of 42-32. Louisburg fell to Burlington by a final of 47-33.
Louisburg lost another tough dual against Baldwin by a score of 42-36. The Wildcats lost to a tough Basehor-Linwood team 54-25. In the final dual, the Wildcats lost by three points to Independence, 42-39.
Brandon Doles was 3-2 at 160 pounds. Doles had a pin, a technical fall and a major decision.
Kaven Bartlett was 2-1 at 113 pounds. He had two pins.
A.J. Reed was 2-1 at 195 pounds. Reed had two pins.
Aiden Barker was 2-2 at 182 pounds. He had two pins.
Sam Kratochvil was 1-3 with a pin.
Harrison Laney had a record of 1-4 at 138 pounds.
Xander Chennault was 0-3 at 152 pounds.
Luke Kelly was 0-4 at 126 pounds.
A.J. Drew was 0-4 at 145 pounds.
Elijah Eslinger was 0-4 at 285 pounds.
The Prairie View Buffalos were 1-4 in the December Duals.
The Buffalos defeated Louisburg in Linn County versus Miami County showdown, 42-32.
Prairie View lost a dual against Basehor-Linwood, 57-24. The Buffalos lost to Burlington, 54-24.
The Buffalos lost to Independence by a score of 48-24. Prairie View lost to Baldwin, 48-35.
Bodi Isenhower posted a record of 5-0 at 126 pounds. Isenhower had four pins and a technical fall.
Chanz Gerleman was 3-0 with three pins at 195 pounds.
Hunter Boone was 3-1 at 170 pounds. He had three pins.
Noah Nordren was 2-2 at 220 pounds. He had two pins.
Bill Pettey was 1-1 at 145 pounds with a pin.
Wayde Cox-Halliburton was 1-3 with a pin at 285 pounds.
Damien Kline was 1-4 with a pin at 160 pounds.
Colton McCammon was 0-4 at 82 pounds.
Devyn Vance was 0-5 at 120 pounds.
Brady VanVlack was 0-5 at 132 pounds.
Cayleb Daniels was 0-5 at 138 pounds.
