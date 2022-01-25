LOUISBURG – The Wildcat wrestling team dominated on a night to honor their alumni, posting a 51-27 dual victory against Lawrence on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Prior to the varsity dual, the Louisburg wrestling program recognized alumni in attendance for the special evening.
Sonny Ewalt was honored as the oldest returning alumna. He was a member of the first Louisburg High School wrestling team that went 0-8 in its inaugural season in 1971. The program did not have a state qualifier in its first year. The Wildcats changed that quickly, going 8-0 the following season with a state champion.
Louisburg assistant coach Shawn Crossley was also recognized. He graduated in 1998. In addition to being in his first year as an assistant coach with Louisburg, Crossley is the head coach of the Wildcat Kids Wrestling Club.
Noah Cotter got the first win of the night for the Wildcats, ending his 106-pound match with a pin in the final 34.6 seconds of the first round.
Kyle Oram was pinned in the opening match, which started the dual at 220 pounds. Elijah Eslinger was open at 285 pounds.
Cotter’s pin broke a 6-6 tie. Colton Blue was open at 113 pounds. Mika McKirtick was open at 120 pounds. Kaven Bartlett lost a 6-0 decision at 126 pounds.
J’Lee Collins threw his opponent in a match at 132 pounds. He went on to win the bout with a pin, making the dual score 30-9. Jay McCaskill was pinned in a 138-pound match. Aidan Cannon was pinned at 145 pounds.
Jesse Murphy got the momentum back for the Wildcats with a pin at 152 pounds, increasing the dual lead to 36-21.
Lucas Swartz was pinned at 160 pounds. Ashton Moore was open at 170 pounds. Brayden Yoder was open at 182 pounds.
Aiden Barker ended the dual with a 4-1 decision in his 195-pound match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.