FORT SCOTT — The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team went 3-1 in the Fort Scott dual tournament.
Louisburg defeated the Anderson County Bulldogs by a score of 42-32, opening the tournament Saturday, Dec. 5 Ryan Owens won his match at 105 pounds with a pin. Cade Holtzen had a pin at 126 pounds.
The Wildcats defeated Blue Valley Southwest by a score of 48-24. Jarret Hoyle had a pin to win his match at 145 pounds. Alec Younggren had a pin in his match at 220 pounds.
Louisburg scored a 48-24 dual victory against the Prairie View Buffalos. Owens had a pin. Jacob Briley won his 170-pound match with a pin. Johnathan Keegan-Childs won his 195-pound match won with a pin. Younggren had a pin.
The Wildcats lost a dual against the Fort Scott Tigers by a final of 47-36. Owens had a pin. Traden Noll won his 138-pound match with a pin. Keegan-Childs had a pin. Younggren won with a pin.
Prairie View Buffalos
The Prairie View wrestling team was 1-3 in the dual tournament.
Hunter Dunn pinned his opponent in a 195-pound match against Fort Scott. The Buffalos lost the dual 63-6.
Prairie View defeated Blue Valley Southwest by a score of 36-15. Zach Nordgren won his match at 145 pounds with a pin. Garrett Cullor had a pin at 160 pounds. Damien Kline won a 182-pound match by a 7-4 decision. Dunn scored an 11-6 decision.
Prairie View fell to Anderson County by a score of 42-36. Cullor won with a pin.
The Buffalos lost a dual against Louisburg by a score of 48-28. Nordgren won his 145-pound match with a pin. Cullor had a pin. Kline won with a pin.
Henry Edgeman won his 285-pound match with a pin.
