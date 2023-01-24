230125_mr_spt_lou_wrest

The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team placed 10th in the 21-team, two-day Blue Valley Northwest Husky Invitational. The tournament was held Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21.

 Submitted Photo

OVERLAND PARK – The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team placed 10th in the 21-team Blue Valley Northwest Husky Invitational.

Jay McCaskill was 7-0 with six pins for first place at 157 pounds in the two-day tournament Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos