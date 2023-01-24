Wildcat wrestlers place 10th in Husky Invitational By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Jan 24, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team placed 10th in the 21-team, two-day Blue Valley Northwest Husky Invitational. The tournament was held Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OVERLAND PARK – The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team placed 10th in the 21-team Blue Valley Northwest Husky Invitational.Jay McCaskill was 7-0 with six pins for first place at 157 pounds in the two-day tournament Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21.Brayden Yoder was 5-2 with a pin for third place at 190 pounds.Ashton Moore was 5-3 with three pins for fifth place at 175 pounds.J’Lee Collins placed sixth at 126 pounds. He had one pin and a major decision.Kaven Bartlett was 3-2 with two pins for sixth place at 138 pounds.Elijah Eslinger placed seventh at 285 pounds. He was 5-2 with five pins.Jesse Murphy was eighth at 144 pounds. Murphy had two pins.Trace Eslinger placed eighth at 215 pounds. He had two pins.Will Showalter competed at 106 pounds. He had two pins.Mika McKintrick wrestled at 132 pounds. McKintrick had two pins.Logan Henry competed at 132 pounds.Elias Pugh wrestled at 175 pounds. He had three pins.Kyle Oram competed at 215 pounds.Grant Strubbe wrestled at 285 pounds. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPaola woman ordered to pay restitution for mistreatment of elder person, insurance fraudKansas loses population as neighboring states gainPHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weatherPaola family rebuilding after devastating fireLouisburg judge resigns after reportedly serving without valid law licenseTraffic light to be improved at busy Paola intersectionPHS grad receives Patriot Award from PGAGene OliverPHS theatre students shine at Kansas Thespian FestivalRetirement reception planned for Teresa Reeves Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes National Videos 1:00 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Rich Bisaccia's Impact 1:02 Packers LT David Bakhtiari: 'I Want to be Great' 0:42 Joe Namath Will Allow Aaron Rodgers To Wear No. 12 if He Joins Jets 3:27 What Is The Future For Aaron Rodgers In Green Bay? 1:18 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Christian Watson's Season, Potential
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.