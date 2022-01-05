TONGANOXIE – Eight wrestlers placed to lead the Louisburg Wildcats to third place in the Randy Starcher Memorial Invitational.
Aiden Barker, a senior, went 5-0 for first place at 195 pounds. He recorded all five wins with pins.
Louisburg posted 153 points for third place in the team standings at Tonganoxie on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“Senior captain Aiden Barker brought home our team's first individual championship of the season,” Louisburg coach Bobby Bovaird said. “Fellow captain Kaven Bartlett, a junior, and freshman Colton Blue brought home the silver.
“We were open at three weights, and five of our medalists were freshmen or sophomores,” Bovaird said. “The guys wrestled with a ton of heart, and they represented our community well.”
Freshman Colton Blue was 3-1 with three pins for second place at 113 pounds. Kaven Bartlett, a junior, was 3-1 with two pins for second place at 126 pounds.
Sophomore Noah Cotter was 3-2 with three pins for third place at 106 pounds. Jay McCaskill, a freshman, went 4-1 with four pins for third place at 145 pounds. Freshman Brayden Yoder was 3-1 with three pins for third place at 182 pounds. Elijah Eslinger, a junior, was 3-1 with two pins for third place at 285 pounds.
Ashton Moore, a freshman, was 3-2 with three pins for fourth place at 170 pounds.
Freshman Greysen Dison competed at 113 pounds. J’Lee Collins, a sophomore, wrestled at 132 pounds. Freshman Reid McCaskill competed at 138 pounds. Lucas Swartz, a freshman, had a pin at 152 pounds.
