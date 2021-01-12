LOUISBURG — The Wildcats placed third in their home Louisburg Invitational.
Louisburg was 3-2 in the dual-style tournament Saturday, Jan. 9.
Alec Younggren, 17-0, led the Louisburg Wildcats. Younggren was 5-0 in the tournament with three pins.
Louisburg opened the day with a 60-18 victory against Royal Valley.
Cade Holtzen pinned his opponent at 132 pounds. Traden Noll followed with a pin for the Wildcats at 138 pounds.
Jarrett Hoyle had a pin at 152 pounds. Aiden Barker had a pin at 182 pounds.
The Wildcats defeated Girard by a score of 54-18.
Kaven Barlett had a pin at 126 pounds. Holtzen won his 132-pound match with a pin. Johnathan Keegan-Childs had a pin at 195 pounds.
Younggren won with a pin at 220 pounds. Elijah Eslinger had a pin at 285 pounds.
Louisburg fell to Turner in a tie-breaker. It was 36-36. The tie-breaker went to Turner.
Younggren won his 220-pound match with a pin.
In the championship dual bracket, the Wildcats lost to Eudora by a score of 45-36.
Bartlett had a pin at 126 pounds. Holtzen won with a pin at 132 pounds. Hoyle had a pin at 145 pounds.
Barker won his match with a pin at 182 pounds. Eslinger won with a pin at 285 pounds.
Louisburg bounced back to win the third-place dual, defeating Anderson County by a score of 51-27.
Bartlett and Holtzen opened with pins at 126 and 132 pounds. Noll won a 6-4 decision at 138 pounds.
Randy Starcher Memorial
Younggren led the Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team, placing first in the Randy Starcher Memorial at Tonganoxie High School on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Younggren was 2-0 for first place at 220 pounds in the tournament Saturday, Dec. 19. He pinned Devon Moncrief of Eudora and scored a 12-1 major decision against Garrett Perry of Shawnee Heights.
The Wildcats had three wrestlers in the championship round and five who placed in the top four.
Ryan Owens, 12-1, was runner-up at 120 pounds. Owens was 3-1 with a pin and two technical falls.
Holtzen, 13-1, placed second at 126 pounds. Holtzen was 3-1 with three pins.
Eslinger, 6-6, placed third at 285 pounds. He pinned Cooper Jones of Tonganoxie in the third-place match. Eslinger was 2-1 with two pins.
Barker, 8-5, was fourth at 182 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Hoyle was fifth at 145 pounds. He was 1-3 with a pin.
Noah Cotter placed sixth at 106 pounds. Brett Rangel was sixth at 152 pounds. Keegan-Childs placed sixth at 195 pounds.
Bartlett was seventh at 132 pounds. Briley placed eighth at 170 pounds.
Home Dual
The Wildcats lost a home dual against Olathe West, 48-36, on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Owens won with a pin at 120 pounds. Bartlett had a pin at 132 pounds.
Barker won with a pin at 182 pounds.
Younggren had a pin to win his match at 220 pounds.
