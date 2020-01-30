PARSONS — The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team placed third in the Parsons Invitational.
Louisburg posted 78 points in the tournament Friday, Jan. 24. Lebanon (Missouri) won the team title. Santa Fe Trail was runner-up.
The Wildcats sent two wrestlers to the finals and had five place in the tournament.
“I’m very proud of how these guys stepped up and competed in the face of adversity,” Louisburg coach Robert Bovaird said. “With school being canceled today, there was some uncertainty as to whether or not we’d be able to go. Despite the obstacles that arose, they were focused and competitive.”
Cade Holtzen placed first at 126 pounds. He was 3-0 with one pin.
Ryan Owens was runner-up at 120 pounds. Owens was 3-1 with two pins.
Kaven Bartlett placed third at 113 pounds. He was 3-1 with two pins.
Brandon Doles placed third at 160 pounds. Doles was 3-1 with two pins.
Aiden Barker was fourth at 170 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Jonathan Keegan-Childs was 1-2 at 195 pounds.
Cole Ewalt was 2-2 at 220 pounds with two pins.
Sam Kratochvil was 1-2 at 220 pounds with one pin.
Jarrett Hoyle was 0-2 at 132 pounds. AJ Reed was 0-2 at 182 pounds. Elijah Eslinger was 0-2 at 220 pounds.
Dual Victory
The Louisburg Wildcats defended their home mat on Tuesday, Jan. 21, defeating Lawrence in a dual by a score of 48-30.
Louisburg got its first dual win of the season. The Wildcats have had opens and injuries to deal with most of the season. Tuesday was no exception. Louisburg was open at two weight classes, spotting Lawrence 12 points as a result.
Holtzen got a pin to start things off at 126 pounds.
Lawrence posted pins against Luke Kelly at 132 pounds and Jarrett Hoyle in a 138-pound match.
Harrison Laney had a pin at 145 pounds, making it even at 16-16.
Louisburg was open at 152 pounds.
Doles won with a pin at 160 pounds. Barker had a pin at 170 pounds.
Reed turned in a pin at 182 pounds, putting the Wildcats ahead 30-18.
Eslinger was pinned in his match at 285 pounds.
Louisburg was open at 106 pounds. Bartlett won a decision at 113 pounds.
Owens ended the night with a victory against Kevin Honas in a 120-pound match. Honas is ranked No. 4 in the state for Class 6A.
