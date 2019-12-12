FORT SCOTT — The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team went 4-1 in the Fort Scott Duals, winning the team title.
Ryan Owens, Brandon Doles and Ben Wiedenmann went undefeated in the dual tournament Friday, Dec. 6.
Louisburg defeated Blue Valley Southwest 39-27. The Wildcats defeated host school Fort Scott by a score of 40-37. It proved to be the difference maker for the title with Louisburg winning it on head-to-head results.
The Wildcats fell to Glendale (Springfield, Mo.) by a score of 52-30. Louisburg defeated Anderson County 42-33.
Owens was 5-0 at 113 pounds with three pins and a major decision.
Doles went 5-0 at 160 pounds with three pins.
Wiedenmann was 5-0 at 170 pounds. He posted two pins.
Kaven Bartless was 4-1 at 120 pounds. He had two pins.
Cade Holtzen had a record of 4-1 with two pins at 132 pounds.
Aiden Barker was 4-1 with two pins at 182 pounds.
Luke Kelley was 2-3 at 126 pounds.
Hugh Staver was 2-3 at 195 pounds. He had two pins.
Elijah Eslinger was 2-3 at 285 pounds.
Harrison Laney was 1-4 at 138 pounds.
Xander Chennault was 1-4 at 152 pounds.
Sam Kratochvil was 1-4 at 220 pounds. He had one pin.
AJ Drew competed at 145 pounds.
