230111_mr_spt_lou_wrest_01

LOUISBURG – Kaven Bartlett notched the 100th win of his high school career as the Wildcat wrestling team won the Wildcat Classic Louisburg Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Louisburg Wildcats posted 183 points, defeating runner-up Shawnee Mission East by 23 points. Piper held off Leavenworth for third place by one point, 158 to 157.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos