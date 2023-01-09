Kaven Bartlett, a Wildcat senior, holds a couple of signs presented to him after a pin in the semifinals of the Louisburg Invitational. The pin marked the 100th win of his high school career Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Wildcat wrestling team poses for pictures after winning the Wildcat Classic Louisburg Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7. Kaven Bartlett and Brayden Yoder won individual titles to lead the way. Louisburg posted 183 points, defeating second-place Shawnee Mission East by 23 points.
Brayden Yoder of Louisburg turns an opponent onto his back for a pin move in a 190 pound match. Yoder was 5-0 with four pins and a major decision on his way to first place in the Louisburg Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Wildcat wrestler J'Lee Collins drives an opponent to the mat, setting up a pin move in a 126-pound match. Collins was 4-1 with four pins for third place.
Jesse Murphy, Louisburg, uses an arm lock to hold an opponent to the mat in a 144-pound match. Murphy was 4-1 with four pins for third place.
LOUISBURG – Kaven Bartlett notched the 100th win of his high school career as the Wildcat wrestling team won the Wildcat Classic Louisburg Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Louisburg Wildcats posted 183 points, defeating runner-up Shawnee Mission East by 23 points. Piper held off Leavenworth for third place by one point, 158 to 157.
Bartlett was 4-0 on the day with three pins. He pinned Grey Robinson of Shawnee Mission East in the 138-pound semifinals for the 100th win. Louisburg recognized Bartlett after the accomplishment. He went on to win his weight class with a 7-2 decision against AJ Schaffer of Anderson County in the finals.
Bartlett is 19-0 on the season. He won the 101st match of his career for first place at 138 pounds. His 99th, 100th and 101st win all came at home in the Louisburg Invitational.
Brayden Yoder pinned Kaiden Lands of Leavenworth for first place at 190 pounds. Yoder, 15-5, was 5-0 with four pins and a major decision.
J’Lee Collins pinned Maximo Carrassquilla of Blue Valley West for third place at 126 pounds. Collins, 11-7, was 4-1 with four pins.
Jesse Murphy pinned Colton Wittman of Anderson County in the third-place match at 144 pounds. Murphy, 14-6, was 4-1 with four pins.
Trace Eslinger placed third at 215 pounds. Eslinger, 13-5, was 3-2 with two pins.
Elijah Eslinger pinned Brody McMannmon of Blue Valley West for third place at 285 pounds. Eslinger, 18-2, was 4-1 with four pins.
Jay McCaskill placed fourth at 157 pounds.
Kyle Oram was fourth at 215 pounds.
Will Showalter placed fifth at 106 pounds. He had one pin.
