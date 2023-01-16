Wildcat wrestlers win team title at Topeka Invitational By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Jan 16, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team pose for pictures after winning the Topeka Invitational team title Saturday, Jan. 14. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOPEKA – The Louisburg Wildcats sent six wrestlers to the finals in the Topeka Invitational, leaving with the team title.Louisburg posted 156 points to take the team crown Saturday, Jan. 14.Ten Wildcats placed in the top four of their weight classification.Kaven Bartlett and Trace Eslinger were individual champions. Bartlett was 2-0 with two pins for first place at 138 pounds. Eslinger was 2-0 with one pin for first place at 215 pounds.Will Showalter placed second at 106 pounds. He was 2-1 with two pins.Mika McKitrick was runner-up at 132 pounds. He was 2-1 with two pins.Elias Pugh placed second at 175 pounds. He was 1-1 with a pin.Brayden Yoder was second at 190 pounds. He was 1-1 with a pin.J’Lee Collins placed third at 126 pounds. He was 2-1 with one pin.Jesse Murphy was third at 144 pounds. He was 2-1 with two pins.Elijah Eslinger placed third at 285 pounds. He was 2-12 with two pins.Keegan Rogers was fourth at 120 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.Broden Vargo competed at 113 pounds.Colin Robinson wrestled at 150 pounds.Vance Hahn competed at 165 pounds. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weatherLeawood, KS Is One of the Richest Cities in the CountryLakemary Center breaks ground on new buildingAHA News: ER Nurse Went Into Cardiac Arrest at Daughter's SchoolSilver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill manGetting technicalCounty looks for cure to voting machine hiccupHistory buffs encouraged to explore museum in PaolaBritney Spears ‘had meltdown at restaurant that saw her husband Sam Asghari storm off’We've Got Talent celebrates 10th year on stage Images Videos CommentedAmerica Facing Shortage of Infectious Disease Doctors (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:18 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Christian Watson 0:50 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Retaining Aaron Jones 0:57 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on future of Aaron Rodgers 0:41 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Missed Opportunities vs Lions 0:45 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Disappointing Season'
