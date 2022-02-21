LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball team had a rough start in a 72-53 loss against Bonner Springs Braves at home Friday, Feb. 18.
The Wildcats were outscored 17-6 in the first quarter. Louisburg got the offense in a rhythm in the second quarter, staying close with a 19-15 edge to the Braves.
Bonner Springs went on a 15-9 run in the third quarter. Louisburg held a 22-21 advantage in the final frame.
Maverick Rockers led the Wildcats with 12 points.
Isaac Guetterman finished with 10 points.
Colyer Wingfield posted eight points. Michael Seuferling and Carson Kern each had six points. Hunter Rogers and Nathan Parker also scored.
Louisburg made 20 field goals with six from 3-point range. The Wildcats sank six of 14 from the line.
Senior Night
Isaac Guetterman, Carson Kern, Maverick Rockers, Hunter Rogers and Michael Seuferling were recognized on senior night against Eudora on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Guetterman, Kern, Rockers, Rogers and Seuferling all started for the Wildcats on senior night.
The Wildcats lost to the Cardinals by a final of 62-40.
All five seniors scored in the game for Louisburg. Rockers had a team-high 15 points. Seuferling, Kern, Guetterman and Rogers also scored.
Wingfield posted nine points. Mack Newell and Declan Battle also scored.
