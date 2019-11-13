CHANUTE — Without quarterback Madden Rutherford, the Wildcat football team adjusted its playbook and in a Class 4A regional playoff game against the Chanute Comets on Friday, Nov. 8.
Louisburg came back from deficits of 20-8 and 23-14 to make it a field goal game, 23-21, with less than seven minutes to play.
Chanute answered with a late touchdown and recovered a Louisburg fumble to seal a 30-21 victory.
Louisburg opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run by Ben Wiedenmann.
Chanute scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass. The Comets ran for a 28-yard touchdown in the final minute of the half, taking a 14-8 lead at the intermission.
Chanute opened the third quarter with a touchdown drive.
Louisburg answered, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run by Wiedenmann.
Chanute kicked a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Guetterman had a big return on the kickoff for the Wildcats. Louisburg took advantage with a 46-yard touchdown run by Wiedenmann.
Chanute scored on its ensuing possession with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Louisburg fumbled the football and Chanute recovered the ball with 2:44 to play.
