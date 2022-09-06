220907_mr_spt_lou_fball_01
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

ROGERS, Ark. — The Louisburg Wildcat football team had a three-hour bus ride to Rogers, Ark., to take on Heritage for its Friday Night Lights opener Sept. 2.

The Wildcats came back from two deficits to build a 16-13 lead. A late score by Heritage and an interception sealed a 20-16 victory.

