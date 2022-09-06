Wildcats battled in 20-16 loss at Rogers, Ark. By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Sep 6, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERS, Ark. — The Louisburg Wildcat football team had a three-hour bus ride to Rogers, Ark., to take on Heritage for its Friday Night Lights opener Sept. 2.The Wildcats came back from two deficits to build a 16-13 lead. A late score by Heritage and an interception sealed a 20-16 victory.Heritage struck first on a 33-yard touchdown pass.Ashton Moore made a tackle in the end zone for a Louisburg safety to make it 7-2.Riley Van Eaton ran for a 4-yard touchdown. Isaiah Whitley got the two-point conversion for a 10-7 leadHeritage answered with a 1-yard touchdown run.Layne Ryals kicked a 25-yard field goal to tie the game. Ryals made it 16-13 in the third quarter, booting a 32-yard field goal.Heritage answered with a 9-yard touchdown run with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter, making it 20-16.Heritage sealed the victory with a late interception. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarried at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting a baby girlSmoked delicacies from pork to gatorLouisburg prepares for annual Labor Day celebrationDancefestopia marks 10th anniversaryMichael Allen GiesbrechtMichael McCartyVictor Elliott CecilOsbern has three touchdowns in Paola victory at Fort ScottCleta ZimmermanFirms seek grants to expand broadband service in county Images Videos CommentedPaola USD 368 school bond ballots to be mailed soon (1)Gov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1)Student Loan Borrowers in Default Get a Do-Over (1) Trending Recipes National Videos An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment
