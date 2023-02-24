Louisburg boys basketball players recognized on senior night are (from left) Isaiah Whitley, Mason Dobbins, Trey Myers, Colyer Wingfield and Cade Gassman. All five seniors scored in a 52-41 victory against rival Paola on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Submitted Photo
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louisburg post player Conlee Hovey is surrounded by Paola defenders Landon Taylor (left) and Eli Richmond on a drive to the basket Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Wildcat defenders Colyer Wingfield (left) and Brady Hickey guard the basket on a layup drive by Panther Landon Taylor.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola guard JD Troutman reaches out to pressure the ball against Louisburg post player Mason Dobbins.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola guard Patrick Reeder draws a crowd on a layup, surrounded by Lousiburg defenders Mason Dobbins, Cade Gassman, Trey Myers and Isaiah Whitley.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louisburg senior Isaiah Whitley takes flight on a layup drive against Paola.
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Wildcats avenged a road loss to the Paola Panthers with a 52-41 victory on senior night.
Louisburg recognized seniors Trey Myers, Cade Gassman, Isaiah Whitley, Mason Dobbins and Colyer Wingfield prior to the game Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Myers, Gassman, Whitley, Dobbins and Wingfield started senior night for the Wildcats. All five seniors scored in the victory as Louisburg defended its home court.
“It was a great team win,” Louisburg coach Ty Pfannenstiel said. “We had a lot of guys step up and make plays. It was definitely the best we've played as a whole. It was a huge win for us. Hopefully it's a good confidence booster. Not only was it good for us to just get a win, but it was really important for us seeding wise.
“Our senior boys are a fun group,” he said. “They have worked hard and bought into the work and preparation it takes to play at this level. They are truly program guys. They have hit the weight room, put in the time over the summers, and have made a lasting impact on our program. And best of all, they are good kids. Just a fun group to be around.”
Paola held a 15-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Louisburg rallied with a 13-8 second quarter run to take a one-point, 24-23, lead at the intermission.
The Panthers went back on top with a 10-8 edge in the third quarter.
Louisburg owned the rest of the game, ending senior night with a 20-8 fourth-quarter run.
Wingfield lead the Wildcats offensively, scoring 16 points. He made seven field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Sophomore guard Myles Vohs posted nine points. Vohs sank three field goals, with one 3-pointer, and added two free throws.
Brady Hickey finished with seven points. Dobbins, Gassman and Whitley each had five points. Conlee Hovey and Gavin Lohse and Myers also scored.
Jeff Osbern scored nine points to lead Paola. Kale Murdock had seven points. Patrick Reeder and Landon Taylor each had six points. JD Troutman, Caden Cohee and Eli Richmond also scored.
It was the final game for Paola seniors Jett Osbern, Patrick Reeder, Landon Taylor and Kale Murdock.
Louisburg held a bake sale during the boys and girls games to raise money for after prom.
The Louisburg and Paola spirit squad had a donation fundraiser challenge, collecting more than $600 in a matter of minutes to benefit Sammie’s Sunshine.
Players from both teams and many of the fans wore yellow T-shirts for Sammie’s Sunshine: Offering A Raye of Hope.
Sammie’s Sunshine is on a mission to offer hope and support to families facing tragedy resulting from auto accidents, as well as to provide education and awareness in order to decrease the number of these tragedies each year through seat belt awareness programs.
