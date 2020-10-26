LOUISBURG – The Wildcat soccer team posted a 6-0 shutout against Piper, wrapping up the regular season with a perfect 6-0 record in Frontier League play.
Six different players scored in the victory at home Thursday, Oct. 22.
Forward Gavin York was fouled inside the box in the first half. Braden Yows took the penalty kick and put Louisburg on top 1-0.
Treston Carlson scored to push the lead to 2-0. Cade Gassman had the assist.
Jaden Vohs scored on a great pass from Yows, increasing the lead to 3-0.
York put a shot in the back of the net. Yows had the assist for a 4-0 lead at the intermission.
Logan Faulkner scored for a 5-0 game in the second half. Colin McManigal put the final goal in the net for the 6-0 final.
“The boys played really hard and played with a massive amount of energy,” coach Kyle Conley said. “I felt we dominated the game and took what they gave us.
“What a way to finish our regular season,” Conley said. “They won the league title after the wild game against Spring Hill. They wanted to go undefeated this year in league games. Because of what we accomplished in the regular season, we will host every game we play in the postseason.”
The Louisburg junior varsity boys defeated Piper to run its record to 8-2-2 on the season in coach Bobby Bovaird's first year with the club.
