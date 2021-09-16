LOUISBURG — The Louisburg football team won a thriller in overtime against Tonganoxie to celebrate its home opener.
Declan Battle opened overtime with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Louisburg a 34-28 lead against Tonganoxie at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10.
Tonganoxie answered with a score on its possession, the touchdown was called back on a penalty.
The Wildcat defense did the rest, holding the line for the overtime victory.
It was an uphill battle for the Wildcats, who fought back from a 21-6 deficit.
Louisburg fumbled the opening kickoff and Tonganoxie recovered. Tonganoxie capitalized on a 6-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.
Jase Hovey helped shift the momentum for the Wildcats with an interception, giving Louisburg the ball at the 41-yard line. Battle capped off the drive with a touchdown run in the final minute of the opening quarter.
Aiden Barker recovered a fumble in the second quarter. Louisburg lost possession with an interception.
Tonganoxie took advantage once again, scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 14-6 with less than seven minutes remaining in the first half.
A 14-yard touchdown pass with 2:56 on the clock increased the Tonganoxie lead to 21-6.
Special teams came up big for the Wildcats in the second half. Tonganoxie fumbled a punt and Louisburg recovered the ball at its opponent’s 27-yard line.
Louisburg turned the fumble into points with a 2-yard touchdown run by Riley Van Eaton, closing the gap to 21-12.
The Wildcats fired at the end zone again, scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Battle to Jackson Kush. Battle ran for the two-point conversion, making it a one-point game, 21-20.
Tonganoxie had a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for a score of 28-20.
Louisburg answered with a drive, capping the march with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Battle to Caden Caplinger.
Baker had a quarterback sack late in the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime.
