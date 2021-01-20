BALDWIN — Ben Guetterman scored a team-high 20 points, leading the Louisburg boys basketball team to its third straight victory with a road win against Baldwin.
Louisburg held a 13-11 edge at the end of the first quarter and extended that to five-points at the half, 28-23.
The Wildcats went on to defeat the Bulldogs by a final score of 65-49 on Friday, Jan. 15.
Julian Margrave posted 17 points. Weston Guetterman topped double figures with 14 points.
Konnor Vohs, Dawson Barnes, Maverick Rockers and Michael Seuferling also scored.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 7 in the state, improved to 6-2 on the season.
Louisburg defeated Bonner Springs on the road Tuesday, Jan. 12, 70-47.
Margrave had a double-double to lead the Wildcats, scoring 19 points with 10 rebounds. He sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Louisburg sank nine 3-pointers in the game.
Ben Guetterman scored 16 points. He added eight rebounds. He made three 3-pointers.
Weston Guetterman finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Vohs had nine points. Andy Hupp, Rockers, Seuferling and Barnes also scored.
