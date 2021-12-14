LOUISBURG – Maverick Rockers scored a team-high 17 points for the Louisburg Wildcats in a 42-36 victory against Anderson County at home Friday, Dec. 10.
Louisburg trailed by two points, 19-17, at the half. The Wildcats took the lead with a 12-6 run in the third quarter and closed out the win with a 13-11 edge in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats improved to 2-1 on the season with the victory.
Mack Newell finished with eight points against Anderson County. Michael Seuferling had six points. Luke Hill, Carson Kern and Colyer Wingfield also scored.
A 14-11 fourth-quarter advantage led the Louisburg Wildcats to a 52-51 victory at Burlington on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Seuferling led the Wildcats with 22 points. Rockers hit double figures with 11 points. Isaac Guetterman, Newell, Kern and Wingfield also scored.
Louisburg opened the season with a 61-48 loss at Tonganoxie on Friday, Dec. 3.
Rockers was one of three Wildcats in double figures, leading the way with 15 points. Wingfield finished with 11 points. Seuferling posted 10 points. Newell had seven points. Hunter Rogers and Guetterman also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.