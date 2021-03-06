LOUISBURG – The Wildcat boys basketball team hoisted the Class 4A substate championship trophy with a dominant victory against the Mustangs from Iola.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, the first round of the Class 4A state tournament will be hosted by the higher-seeded team. Louisburg (16-6) will host a first-round game 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, against Parsons (12-7).
Defense set the tone for Louisburg as the Wildcats allowed just nine points in the first half on their way to a 57-32 win at home Friday, March 5.
Louisburg opened the game with an 18-5 first-quarter run. Ben Guetterman and Julian Margrave sank 3-pointers during the run.
Weston Guetterman made a pass to Margrave for an alley-oop dunk that brought Wildcat crowd to its feet with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats held the Mustangs to four points in the second quarter, extending the lead to 23 points, 32-9, at the intermission.
Konnor Vohs sank a 3-pointer 81 seconds into the second quarter. Margrave hit another 3-pointer to make it 28-7. Ben Guetterman had a steal and a layup to make it 30-7.
Ben Guetterman and Michael Seuferling made 3-pointers in the third quarter to make it 47-23. Margrave blocked back-to-back shots with less than five minutes to play in the frame.
Mavrick Rockers added a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats started to take the seniors out in the final minutes for one more glad-hand from the fans.
Members of the Class 4A substate champion Louisburg Wildcats boys basketball team are Michael Seuferling, Weston Guetterman, Maverick Rockers, Cade Gassman, Konnor Vohs, Isaac Guetterman, Dawson Barnes, Mack Newell, Ben Guetterman, Andy Hupp, Julian Margrave and Colyer Wingfield. The Wildcats are coached by Ty Pfannenstiel, Drew Harding and Pete Skak. Managers are Alyana Penca, Sydney Thorton and Nathan Parker.
Margrave led the Wildcats with 16 points. Ben Guetterman had 12 points. Seuferling finished with 10 points. Weston Guetterman, Rockers, Vohs and Hupp also scored.
Semifinals
The Louisburg Wildcats survived a scare from the Paola Panthers in the semifinals Tuesday, March 2.
Louisburg opened the game with a 12-4 advantage in the first quarter and held Paola to one field goal and two free throws in the second quarter, taking a 26-8 lead at the half.
Louisburg center Julian Margrave made an inside basket just 75 seconds into the second half, making it a 22-point, 30-8, deficit for the Panthers.
Paola finished the quarter on a 17-9 run and outscored Louisburg 19-12 in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats held on for a 51-44 victory.
Vohs made a layup. Seuferling stepped to the free-throw line with 1:53 to go and sank both free throws. Margrave sank a pair of free throws to push the lead to 47-41 and the Wildcats went on to win it, 51-44.
Margrave led the Louisburg Wildcats with 17 points. Weston Guetterman had 10 points.
Ben Guetterman and Vohs each had six points. Hupp, Barnes and Seuferling also scored.
