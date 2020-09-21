LOUISBURG – Brandon Doles had a 42-yard reception to set up the first score of the game for the Louisburg Wildcats.
He was brought down by a horse-collar tackle at the 2-yard line and was in the Frontier League contest against the Baldwin Bulldogs at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Sept, 18. Doles bounced up from the horse-collar tackle but went down moments later with a lower-leg injury. He was carted off the field and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The Wildcats, 2-1, bounced back from a loss at Tonganoxie and got back on the winning track with a dominating 32-6 victory against the Bulldogs.
Andy Hupp scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, and the Wildcats added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Louisburg would not trail the rest of the way, posting a commanding 32-6 victory. The Wildcats improved to 2-1, bouncing back from a week-two loss against Tonganoxie.
The Wildcats added to their lead with a 3-yard touchdown run by Kolby Kattau, making it 14-0 in the second quarter.
The Louisburg defense made some big plays against Baldwin, holding the Bulldogs on fourth down to take over possession on downs.
Baldwin picked off a pass, derailing a Louisburg drive with 6:16 left in the opening half.
Konnor Vohs got the ball right back for the Wildcats, picking off a pass. Louisburg would take advantage, scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run by Weston Guetterman.
The Louisburg defense delivered one more time before the end of the half on a fumble recovery and 25-yard return for a touchdown by Hupp.
Justin Collins, a member of the Wildcats state title relay team two years ago, sprinted 21-yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown to increase the lead to 32-0.
Baldwin got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, spoiling the shutout. The Wildcats were able to run out the clock.
