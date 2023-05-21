Louisburg catcher Danny Napier blocks home plate prior to tagging out Paola runner Reece Hauser, who was attempting to score from second on a base hit in the Class 4A regional playoffs in Atchison on Tuesday, May 16.
Louisburg catcher Danny Napier blocks home plate prior to tagging out Paola runner Reece Hauser, who was attempting to score from second on a base hit in the Class 4A regional playoffs in Atchison on Tuesday, May 16.
Alex Saad fires a pitch home for the Louisburg Wildcats, pitching in relief against the Paola Panthers in the Class 4A regionals at Atchison on Tuesday, May 16.
ATCHISON, Kan. – The Louisburg Wildcat baseball team had to travel more than 160 miles to face their cross-county rival Paola Panthers in the Class 4A regional opener held at Benedictine College.
Louisburg, 13-8, had its season come to an end in a 2-0 pitcher’s duel on Tuesday, May 16.
Corbin Hamman started the game for the Wildcats, pitching four scoreless innings to open the game.
Hamman allowed two runs in the fifth inning on a suicide squeeze bunt and a delayed double steal of home plate.
He held the Paola Panthers to five hits. Hamman allowed two runs in five innings. He struck out three.
Alex Saad pitched two scoreless innings in relief, giving up just one base hit.
Declan Battle, Jackson Howard, Bristol Barbour, Luke Schultz and Jackson Kush each had one base hit.
Seniors ending their high school baseball careers with Louisburg were: Kaleb Carter, Cade Driskell, Corbin Hamman and Jackson Kush.
Louisburg played its final three games of the season against Paola. The Wildcats split a doubleheader against the Panthers on senior night. Louisburg fell 7-2 in the first game and bounced back to take the second game 12-9.
