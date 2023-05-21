230524_mr_spt_lou_base_01

ATCHISON, Kan. – The Louisburg Wildcat baseball team had to travel more than 160 miles to face their cross-county rival Paola Panthers in the Class 4A regional opener held at Benedictine College.

Louisburg, 13-8, had its season come to an end in a 2-0 pitcher’s duel on Tuesday, May 16.

