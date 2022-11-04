Louisburg seniors Layne Ryals (No. 33) and Jackson Rooney (No. 62) fight back the tears as they walk off the field following the final high school football game of their careers at Wildcat Stadium in a Class 4A playoff loss to St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Senior Jackson Rooney (left) gets a hug from one of the Louisburg coaches after the last high school football game of his career.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louisburg seniors Mack Newell (left) and Jase Hovey walk off the football field at Wildcat Stadium after the final game of their high school careers.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louisburg back Riley Van Eaton beats a St. Thomas Aquinas defender and runs under a pass from quarterback Declan Battle. Van Eaton was unable to bring down the ball for the reception.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louisburg seniors Jase Hovey (top) and Layne Ryals (bottom) bring down a St. Thomas Aquinas running back during the Class 4A regional playoffs at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louisburg quarterback Declan Battle drags a St. Thomas Aquinas defender with him on a running play.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louisburg senior William Hutsell drives a St. Thomas Aquinas player to the turf for a tackle in the Class 4A regional playoffs Thursday, Nov. 3.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Mack Newell (No. 10) and Nathan Vincent stop a St. Thomas Aquinas back for a loss of yardage.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Wildcat running back Riley Van Eaton puts a move on a Saints defender during the Class 4A regional playoffs.
LOUISBURG – The Wildcat family patiently waited for the Class 4A regional championship trophy to be presented to the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints before going onto the field to put their arms around their football team.
Louisburg, champions of the Frontier League, winners of eight games in a row, were unfortunately in a no-win situation against St. Thomas Aquinas on a loaded East bracket in the state playoffs.
The East bracket also features Bishop Miege and St. James Academy. St. Thomas Aquinas, Bishop Miege and St. James Academy are private schools who, unlike public schools, can have students from outside of the school district.
The Louisburg Wildcat defense slowed down the high-scoring St. Thomas Aquinas Saints in the first half, trailing 21-0 at the intermission.
The Saints depth, especially on the offensive line, wore the Wildcats down in a 40-0 shutout loss Thursday, Nov. 3.
With time running out on the Louisburg Wildcat football season the student section began to chant “thank you seniors, thank you seniors, thank you seniors.”
Family, friends and coaches put their arms around some teary-eyed young men who had a journey come to an end.
Louisburg had won eight games in a row. They were the undefeated Frontier League champions, winning all of their league contests, including a wild come-from-behind 20-17 victory against Spring Hill on a 58-second, 80-yard drive.
The Louisburg Wildcats, the regional runner-up, finished the season with a record of 8-2.
Seniors playing in their final high school football game for the Louisburg Wildcats were: Mason Dobbins, Corbin Hamman, Isaiah Whitley, Mack Newell, Jackson Kush. Carson Wade, Jase Hovey, Riley Van Eaton, Nathan Apple, Layne Ryals, Nathan Vincent, Hunter Moore, William Hutsell, Jackson Rooney, Christian Golladay and Brayton Brueggen.
Louisburg had its chances to make some big plays in the passing game against St. Thomas Aquinas.
Back Riley Van Eaton got behind the St. Thomas Aquinas secondary on a route right down the middle, and quarterback Declan Battle put the ball right there for what would have been a great catch, but he could not bring down the reception in the first half.
The Wildcats drove inside the red zone with time running out in the second quarter. Battle rolled out of the pocket to his left and threw a dart to Hunter Heinrich in the end zone with a defender hanging with him, but Heinrich could not hold on.
Aquinas struck first, scoring on a 32-yard touchdown run on its first possession of the game for a 7-0 lead.
Louisburg put a drive together on its first possession. Battle moved the chains with a run to convert on third down and short. Van Eaton picked up seven yards for a first down near midfield.
Battle threw a pass to Dobbins, and Aquinas was called for pass interference. Van Eaton converted on another third-down and short, plowing through the line for the first down.
Louisburg took six minutes off the clock, marching inside the 30-yard line when the drive began to stall. Ryals' field goal attempt was blocked.
Vincent brought down the Saints quarterback for a sack, bringing up third down and long.
The Saints answered, picking up the first down on a 25-yard pass to take the ball to the 48-yard line. Aquinas capped off the drive with a 27-yard touchdown run with 9:21 left in the second quarter.
Louisburg was held on its next possession and punted the ball. The Wildcats had a bad snap on the punt, and Ryals got a rugby-style kick away but the wind would not let it go far.
Aquinas took over at the Louisburg 10-yard line. The Saints capitalized, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run for a 21-0 lead.
Louisburg put together a drive late in the second quarter. Battle completed a pass to Hovey to move the chains. He ran to pick up another first down on fourth and short, taking the ball to the 43-yard line.
A 25-yard pass from Battle to Van Eaton had the Wildcats marching.
Louisburg took the ball to the Aquinas 11-yard line. On fourth down Battle took a shot at the end zone, throwing the ball to Heinrich, but the pass was incomplete.
Aquinas added to the lead with a 20-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
The Saints struck twice in the fourth quarter on touchdown runs of 17 and 35 yards.
