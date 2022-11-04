LOUISBURG – The Wildcat family patiently waited for the Class 4A regional championship trophy to be presented to the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints before going onto the field to put their arms around their football team.

Louisburg, champions of the Frontier League, winners of eight games in a row, were unfortunately in a no-win situation against St. Thomas Aquinas on a loaded East bracket in the state playoffs.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos