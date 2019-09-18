LOUISBURG — The defending Frontier League champion Louisburg football team took a 42-6 loss against Tonganoxie in its first game on the new turf field at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats fell to 0-2 with the loss Friday, Sept. 13.
Tonganoxie opened the game with a 79-yard touchdown drive, scoring on a 2-yard run with 8:32 on the clock.
Louisburg was three-and-out on its first possession.
Tonganoxie put a drive together, but Louisburg got the ball back on downs with a big stop inside its own 20-yard line.
Tonganoxie made it 14-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run to cap another drive in the opening quarter.
The Wildcats answered in the second quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Madden Rutherford to receiver Ben Wiedenman with 9:23 left in the half.
Tonganoxie answered with a drive, scoring on a 16-yard pass play to make it 21-6.
Weston Guetterman recovered a fumble on a defensive stand inside the 5-yard line. Michael Waldron thwarted another drive with an interception.
Louisburg fumbled and Tonganoxie took advantage with a 9-yard touchdown run for a score of 28-6.
Tonganoxie finished a fourth-quarter drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and added another touchdown for the final score of the game.
