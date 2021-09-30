LOUISBURG – The Wildcat football team scored twice in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough in a 23-15 loss to Piper on Friday, Sept. 24.
Louisburg, 1-3, held Piper on downs on the opening possession.
The Wildcats first drive stalled, and the team punted the ball back to the Pirates.
It was a defensive game early. Aiden Barker had a quarterback sack, causing Piper to punt the ball on its second drive of the game.
The third time was the charm for Piper. The Pirates scored on a 30-yard touchdown run with 2:56 left in the opening frame.
Louisburg fumbled the ball on its next possession. Piper took advantage, scoring on a 9-yard pass play with 11:21 to go in the second quarter.
The Wildcat defense continued to battle. Nathan Vincent recovered a fumble near midfield to thwart a Piper drive with less than six minutes remaining in the first half.
Piper picked off a Louisburg pass and returned it 45-yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
A 23-yard field goal by the Pirates made it 23-0 in the third quarter.
Quarterback Declan Battle got loose for a 68-yard touchdown run to put the Louisburg Wildcats on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Battle ran for the two-point conversion.
Kolby Kattau ended a Wildcat drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Layne Ryals kicked the extra point, making the final 23-15.
