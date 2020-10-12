SMITHVILLE, Mo. – The Louisburg Wildcats knew the 2020 season would be like nothing they had ever experienced before due to COVID-19.
Louisburg was right. But there is football in Wildcat country.
The Louisburg Wildcats were scheduled to play the Bonner Springs Braves on Friday, Oct. 9, but had to go looking for a game. The Bonner Springs football team was quarantined due to COVID-19 and unable to play.
Louisburg found a game, a tough one at that, traveling across the state line into Missouri to face the Smithville Warriors.
Smithville, 5-1, scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, and two more touchdowns in the third quarter in a 35-7 victory against Louisburg.
Louisburg knows all about quarantines, having its freshman and junior varsity squads on quarantine for a showdown with Piper two weeks ago. Louisburg played a heck of a game against the Pirates, tied 14-14 at the half, before falling to Piper by a final of 21-14.
The Wildcats, 3-3, got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Weston Guetterman got the Louisburg Wildcats on the scoreboard with a 45-yard touchdown run in the final 43 seconds. Layne Ryals kicked the extra point.
After a scoreless first quarter, Smithville found the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown pass with 7:13 on the clock.
With less than a minute to go in the first half, the Warriors struck again on a 23-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 advantage at the intermission.
Smithville put a drive together on its first possession of the second half, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown pass, increasing the lead to 21-0.
With just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Smithville scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0.
Smithville pushed its lead to 35-0 on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 3:46 left in the fourth quarter.
Guetterman answered that score for the Wildcats with his touchdown scamper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.