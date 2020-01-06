LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcats ended the 2019 schedule by giving the No. 1 ranked Piper Pirates a heart-pounding game Friday, Dec. 20.
Louisburg took a two-point lead in the first quarter and led by that margin at the half.
Despite a 24-14 third-quarter run by the Pirates, the Wildcats closed to single digits in the fourth quarter before falling by seven points, 68-61.
Weston Guetterman led Louisburg with 20 points.
Louisburg, 1-3, extended its two-point halftime lead to seven points.
Guetterman got in foul trouble and had to take a seat on the bench.
Piper took advantage of Guetterman’s absence midway through the third-quarter, going on a 16-4 run to end the frame and regainthe lead.
The Louisburg defense slowed Piper down, taking the Pirates transition game away and forcing them to shoot jump shots from the outside. The strategy kept the game close.
Julian Margrave finished with a double-double, posting 16 points to go with 10 rebounds,
Ben Guetterman scored 17 points and added seven rebounds.
Maverick Rockers helped run the offense at guard.
Despite some turnovers, the Wildcats handled the basketball well against a tough Pirates team.
Louisburg took a two-point, 13-11, edge in the first quarter. The Wildcats led 26-24 at the intermission.
After the Wildcats were outscored 24-14 in the third quarter, they finished strong with a 21-19 advantage in the final frame but could not catch Piper.
Michael Waldron scored six points. Garrett Rolofson had two points.
Louisburg made 20 field goals and was 16 of 22 at the free-throw line.
