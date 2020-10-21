LOUISBURG — Megan Foote and Ben Wiedenmann were crowned the queen and king of Louisburg homecoming Friday, Oct. 16, and the Wildcats celebrated with a 35-7 victory against the Ottawa Cyclones.
Quarterback Weston Guetterman got the party started with a 27-yard touchdown run, making it 6-0 in the first quarter.
Wiedenmann, king for the night, added to the lead with an 8-yard touchdown run. Louisburg added the two-point conversion for a score of 14-0 in the second quarter.
Wiedenmann had a 59-yard touchdown run, and Layne Ryals kicked the extra-point for a 21-0 advantage.
Aiden Baker intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for the touchdown. Ryals’ kick made it 28-0 at the half.
Jase Hovey picked off a pass to open the second half, giving Louisburg a short field to work with. The Wildcat drive stalled.
Louisburg’s defense went right back to work, recovering a fumble in the end zone. Ryals’ kick was good for a score of 35-0.
Ottawa scored in the fourth quarter, making the final 35-7.
