LOUISBURG — There is a new era in Wildcat Country as Drew Harding enters his first year as head football coach.
Harding has served as an assistant coach with the program for several years.
LOUISBURG — There is a new era in Wildcat Country as Drew Harding enters his first year as head football coach.
Harding has served as an assistant coach with the program for several years.
Harding, a Louisburg High School graduate, also played football for the Wildcats.
Back on the sidelines as an assistant coach is Gary Griffin, who led the team to the state title in 2010.
Seniors back on offense are lineman Brayton Brueggen, lineman Will Hutsell, tight end Isaiah Whitley and wide receiver Mason Dobbins.
Seniors ready to lead the Wildcat defense are lineman Jackson Rooney, linebacker Nathan Vincent, linebacker Layne Ryals and defensive back Jase Hovey.
The Louisburg Lady Cat cross country team has started its quest for a sixth straight appearance in the state cross country meet.
Juniors Emma Vohs and Madison Rhamy ran their way to state medals last season as the Lady Cats placed fifth in the state.
The Lady Cats also return senior Nova Ptacek, senior Bree Gassman, junior Lola Edwards and junior Erin Apple from the state team.
Senior Landon Henry, senior Leo Martin, junior Noah Cotter and sophomore Jerynce Brings Plenty are back from the Louisburg boys regional runner-up team that qualified for state.
Five starters are back from the Lady Cat volleyball team that advanced to the substate championship game.
The Lady Cats return senior outside hitter Claire Brown, senior middle blocker Allie Kennedy, senior middle blocker Emma Prettyman, senior middle and outside blocker Adyson Ross and junior outside hitter Hailey Sword.
Bobby Bovaird takes over as head coach of the soccer team. He was an assistant coach for two years.
Senior starters back are center forward Cade Gassman, left winger Colin McManigal, center midfielder Toby Espina-Roca and senior back Matthew Sword.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.