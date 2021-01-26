LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcats honored five wrestlers and two team managers on senior night.
Senior wrestlers Ryan Owens (120), Luke Kelly (126), Cade Holtzen (132), Jarrett Hoyle (145), Jacob Briley (170) and Alec Youngren as well as managers Lexi Rogers and Kadence Collins were recognized between duals against Baldwin and Tonganoxie on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Owens, Holtzen and Younggren were 2-0 on the night. Kelly was 1-1.
The Wildcat seniors have combined for four state medals, seven state appearances, 12 gold and 15 silver medals, 18 technical falls, 213 career pins, 374 takedowns and 339 career wins.
Louisburg lost the dual to Baldwin by a final of 48-27.
Owens won his 120-pound match with a pin. Kaven Bartlett won a 1-0 decision at 126-pounds. Holtzen had a pin at 132 pounds. Aiden Barker won with a pin at 182 pounds. Younggren had a pin at 220 pounds.
The Wildcats fell to Tonganoxie by a score of 27-54.
Holtzen won a 4-0 decision at 132 pounds. Barker had a pin at 182 pounds. Younggren won with a pin at 285 pounds.
Noah Cotter (106), Aidan Cannon (138), Jesse Murphy (152), Brett Rangel (160), Jonathan Keegan-Childs (195) and Elijah Eslinger (285) also competed for the Louisburg Wildcats.
