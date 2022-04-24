LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Wildcats and Spring Hill Lady Broncos won team titles in the Louisburg Invitational.
The Wildcats, the defending Class 4A state champions, scored 254 points to win the boys team title by 98 points in the meet Thursday, April 21.
The Spring Hill girls scored 189 points for the crown. Prairie View was runner-up with 130 points. Louisburg had 119 points for third place. Osawatomie finished fifth.
The Spring Hill Broncos were runner-up in the boys meet with 156 points. Osawatomie placed fourth. Prairie View was seventh.
Tom Koontz and Nathan Vincent both won two events to sparked the Louisburg Wildcats.
Koontz won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.26 and ran a time of 40.33 for first place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Vincent placed first in the discus with a mark of 139-2 and had a mark of 166-10 to set the standard in the javelin.
Jaden Vohs won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.
Mason Dobbins cleared 6-0 for first place in the high jump. He was runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles.
Caden Caplinger won the pole vault, going over the bar at 13-0.
Jackson Rooney placed first in the shot put with a mark of 45-1.
The Louisburg Wildcats placed first in the 4x100-meter relay and the 4x800-meter relay.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the 4x100-meter relay, the 4x400-meter relay and placed second in the 4x800-meter relay to spark the team to the title.
Jenna Weber cleared 4-10 for first place in the high jump.
Kenzie Rios had a mark of 107-6 for first place in the discus. She was third in the shot put.
Boys Champions
Jackson Torrez, Spring Hill, ran a time of 12.00 for first place in the 100-meter dash.
Luke Bunker, Spring Hill, placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.67 and won the 400-meter dash in 51.81.
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, ran a time of 4:51 for first place in the 1,600-meter run.
Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, won the 3,200-meter run in 10:27.
Girls Champions
Emma Lohse, Louisburg, ran a time of 13.24 for first place in the 100-meter dash and won the 200-meter dash in 27.36.
Delaney Wright, Louisburg, won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01. Wright also won the long jump with a leap of 17-0.
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, placed first in the 800-meter run in 2:31.
Bree Allen, Prairie View, won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:33 and ran a time of 11:50 for first place in the 3,200-meter run.
Maddy Rhamy, Aubryn Berck, Ashley Branine and Vohs ran a time of 10:48 for first place in the 4x800-meter relay.
Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, cleared 8-11 for first place in the pole vault.
Katie Elpers, Louisburg, won the javelin with a distance of 110-9.
Other girls results were:
100 – Kinley Baker, Prairie View, second; Jessica Petric, Prairie View, third
200 – Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, second; Petric, Prairie View, third
400 – Kinley Baker, Prairie View, second; Kelsey Konitzer, Prairie View, third
800 – Addison Bond, Spring Hill, second; Payton Hines, Spring Hill, third
1,600 – Kally Stroup, Prairie View, second; Kylie Rogers, Spring Hill, third
3,200 – Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, second; Rhamy, Louisburg, third
100 hurdles – Maddie Baker, Prairie View, second; Jane Hough, Prairie View, third
300 hurdles – Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, second; Rosalyn Johnson, Osawatomie, third
High jump – Lorelie Harris, Spring Hill, second; Ashley Brown, Spring Hill, third
Pole vault – Hough, Prairie View, second; Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, third
Long jump – Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, second; Hurley, Spring Hill, third
Triple jump – Kilbey, Spring Hill, second; Maddie Baker, Prairie View, third
Shot put- Megan Todd, Spring Hill, second
Javelin – Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, second
Other boys results:
100 – Keon Ottenschnieder, Spring Hill, second; Ashton Moore, Louisburg, third
200 – Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, second; Cooper Hipp, Louisburg, third
400 – Ptacek, Louisburg, second; Alex Gisel, Spring Hill, third
800 – Hayden Ross, Louisburg, third
1,600 – Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, second; Calen George, Spring Hill, third
3,200 – Brings Plenty, Louisburg, second; Braden Stillmaker, Spring Hill, third
110 hurdles – Nathan Apple, Louisburg, third
300 hurdles – Collin Rooney, Spring Hill, second; Apple, Louisburg, third
High jump – Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill, second; Isaiah Whitley, Louisburg, third
Pole vault – Ethan Elliott, Prairie View, third
Long jump – Hayden Feikert, Louisburg, second
Triple jump – Carter Meade, Spring Hill, second
Discus – Lane Ryals, Louisburg, third
Javelin – Carson Wade, Louisburg, second; Ryals, Louisburg, third
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.