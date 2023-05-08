WELLSVILLE – The Louisburg Wildcats and Spring Hill Lady Broncos won team titles in the 38th annual Red Bud Classic at Wellsville High School.
The Wildcats scored 133.5 points for first place in the team standings Friday, May 5. Eudora was runner-up with 116 points. Spring Hill posted 70.5 points for third place.
The Lady Broncos defeated the runner-up Lady Cats by 10.5 points, 107.5 to 97 for first place. Bonner Springs was third with 94 points.
It was a record-setting day for the Louisburg track teams, setting two new records and equaling a third school record mark.
The Wildcats ran a time of 43.14 seconds for first place in the 4x100-meter relay, breaking a school record in the process. Running the relay were Ashton Moore, Colyer Wingfield, Mason Dobbins and Caden Caplinger.
The Lady Cats 4x100-meter relay team ran their way to gold with a school-record time of 50.59. Running the relay were Kendall Crossley, Mackenzie Rooney, Emma Lohse and Suzanna Dansel.
Dobbins cleared 6 feet, 6 inches for first place in the high jump, to tie Dennis Seck (91) and Jason Burk (98) for the school record.
Boys Medalists
Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, placed first in the 200-meter dash. Jack Gisel, Spring Hill, was second.
Dobbins, Louisburg, won the 110-meter high hurdles.
Apple, Louisburg, placed first in the 300-meter hurdles. He was third in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, won the 800-meter run.
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, was first in the pole vault.
Stevie McGuire, Prairie View, won the triple jump. JJ Crawford, Paola, placed second.
Alex Gisel, Spring Hill, was second in the 400-meter dash. Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, placed third.
The Louisburg Wildcats were runner-up in the 4x400-meter relay.
Spring Hill placed second in the 4x800-meter relay. Louisburg was third.
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, placed third in the shot put and third in the javelin.
Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, placed third in the 1,600-meter run.
Seth Oberkron, Spring Hill, was third in the long jump.
Girls Medalists
Avery Pankey, Spring Hill, won the pole vault. Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, was second. Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, finished third.
Bree Allen, Prairie View, won the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run.
Emma Lohse, Louisburg, won the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.
Spring Hill won the 4x400-meter relay. Louisburg was third.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos set the pace in the 4x800-meter relay. Prairie View was runner-up.
Kena Leonard, Paola, placed first in the shot put. Margo Todd, Spring Hill, was runner-up. Todd also placed second in the discus.
Maddie Baker, Prairie View, placed first in the high jump.
Suzanna Dansel, Louisburg, placed second in the 100-meter dash.
Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 200-meter dash.
Maddie Pitzer, Paola, placed second in the 100-meter hurdles. Baker, Prairie View, was third.
Maggie Kauk, Paola, was second in the long jump. She was also runner-up in the triple jump.
Katie Elpers, Louisburg, placed second in the javelin.
Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, was third in the 300-meter hurdles.
