SPRING HILL – The Louisburg Wildcats won 12 events on their way to taking the team title at the Spring Hill Invitational.
Louisburg posted 118 points for first place in the meet Monday, April 24. Spring Hill was second with 53 points.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the girls team title with 120 points. Louisburg posted 56 points for third place.
Wildcat Champions
Mason Dobbins struck gold in the 110-meter high hurdles and the high jump.
Ethan Ptacek placed first in the 400-meter dash.
Blaise Vohs set the pace in the 800-meter run.
Jerynce Brings Plenty won the 3,200-meter run.
Nathan Apple placed first in the 300-meter hurdles and second in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Caden Caplinger was first in the pole vault.
Colyer Wingfield won the long jump.
Nathan Vincent placed first in the discus and runner-up in the shot put.
Ashton Moore, Caplinger, Dobbins and Wingfield placed first in the 4x100-meter relay.
Cade Gassman, Hunter Heinrich, Wingfield and Ptacek won the 4x400-meter relay.
Colton Blue, Heinrich, Vohs and Brings Plenty placed first in the 4x800-meter relay.
Lady Bronco Champions
Gavyn Hurley placed first in the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and the long jump.
Peyton Vogelbacker won the 100-meter dash.
Logan Kilbey placed first in the triple jump.
Margo Todd won the discus and was runner-up in the shot put.
Avery Feeback placed first in the shot put.
Jenna Weber was first in the high jump.
Boys Medalists
Shot put - Carter Meek, Spring Hill, first
200 – Jack Gisel, Spring Hill, first; Seth Oberkrom, Spring Hill, third
1,600 – Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, second
3,200 – Zachary Anderson, Spring Hill, second; Noah Cotter, Louisburg, third
100-meter dash – Caplinger, Louisburg, second; Moore, Louisburg, third
Javelin – Miles Pankey, Spring Hill, first; Syler Stewart, second; Japin Scales, Osawatomie, third
Triple jump – Cooper D’Albini, Spring Hill, second; Trey Myers, Louisburg, third
800 – Walker Roberts, Spring Hill, second
4x100 relay – Spring Hill, second; Osawatomie, third
Pole vault – Cooper Wingfield, Louisburg, second
High jump – Gassman, Louisburg, second
Long jump – Isaiah Whitley, Louisburg, third
Girls Medalists
Javelin – Katie Elpers, Louisburg, first; Avery Pankey, Spring Hill, third
4x100 relay - Mackenzie Rooney, Suzanna Dansel, Emma Vohs and Emma Lohse, Louisburg, first; Spring Hill, second
Pole vault - Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, first; Pankey, Spring Hill, second; Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, third
100 – Vohs, Louisburg, second
200 – Suzanna Dansel, Louisburg, second; Kibley, Spring Hill, third
400 – Kendall Crossley, Louisburg, second
800 – Marisa January, Spring Hill, second; Vohs, Louisburg, third
3,200 – Libby Barnett, Osawatomie, second
100 hurdles – Mackenzie Copeland, Spring Hill, second; Kate Frederick, Louisburg, third
4x400 – Louisburg, second
Discus – Emma Prettyman, Louisburg, second
High jump – Aubrey Meder, Spring Hill, second
Long jump – Pankey. Spring Hill, second; Elizabeth Suter, Spring Hill, third
1,600 – Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, third
300 hurdles – Legacy Murphy, Spring Hill, third
Shot put – Prettyman, Louisburg, third
