PAOLA – The Louisburg Wildcats and the Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the annual Paola Invitational.
The Louisburg boys scored 182 points to win team title Thursday, April 6. Spring Hill was runner-up with 138 points. Paola was third with 124 points.
The Spring Hill girls posted 175.50 points for first place. Louisburg scored 132 points for second place. Paola had 106 points for third place.
Louisburg Wildcats
Mason Dobbins ran a time of 15.46 for first place in the 110-meter high hurdles. Nathan Apple placed second in the event. Apple won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.29.
Dobbins cleared 6-0 for first place in the high jump. Cade Gassman placed second.
Caden Caplinger cleared 14-6 for first place in the pole vault. Louisburg swept the event. Cooper Wingfield was second, and Jacob Brown placed third.
The Louisburg Wildcats won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 44.02.
Dobbins was runner-up in the 200-meter dash. Caplinger placed second in the 100-meter dash.
Jackson Rooney was second in the shot put. Nathan Vincent placed third. Vincent was runner-up in the discus. Blaise Vohs placed third in the 800-meter run.
Spring Hill Lady Broncos
Avery Pankey cleared 11-0 for first place in the pole vault. Adelyn O’Hanlon was third.
Margo Todd had a mark of 125-8 for first place in the discus.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:21 and placed first in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:54.
Gavyn Hurley was second in the 200-meter dash. She placed second in the long jump.
Sophie Rivers placed second in the 800-meter run. Jenna Weber was runner-up in the high jump.
Logan Kilbey placed third in the triple jump. Avery Feeback was third in the shot put. Alexis Beckman placed third in the javelin.
Girls Champions
Maggie Kauk, Paola, had a leap of 16-9 for first place in the long jump. Kauk placed fifth in the triple jump.
Maddie Pitzer, Paola, won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.50.
Kena Leonard, Paola, had a mark of 39-0.5 for first place in the shot put. She was third in the discus.
Emma Lohse, Louisburg, won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.19. Lohse won the 200-meter dash in 27.09.
Emma Prettyman, Louisburg, had a throw of 104-6 for first place in the javelin. She was runner-up in the discus.
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, placed first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:25.
Bree Allen, Prairie View, ran a time of 5:20 for first place in the 1,600-meter run. She was third in the 400-meter run and third in the 800-meter run.
Maddie Baker, Prairie View, placed first in the 300-meter run with a time of 50.49. Baker cleared 5-0 for first place in the high jump. She placed second in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Louisburg Lady Cats won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.72.
Boys Champions
The Paola Panthers swept the javelin. Max Perry won the event with a mark of 165-1. Brody Stewart placed second. Lawson Hay was third.
Cutter Meade, Paola, ran a time of 2:07 for first place in the 800-meter run.
Charlie Zeller, Paola, had a mark of 41-7-5 for second place in the triple jump.
Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, set the pace in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:31.
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, placed first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:25. He was third in the 1,600-meter run.
Carter Meek, Spring Hill, won the shot put with a mark of 50-2.
The Spring Hill Broncos won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:32.57 and placed first in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:38.
Boys Results
Landon Taylor, Paola, was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles. He placed third in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Taylor, Paola, was second in the long jump. Seth Oberkrom, Spring Hill, placed third.
Calen George, Spring Hill, placed second in the 1,600-meter run.
Jack Jackovick, Spring Hill, was second in the 3,200-meter run. Devin Trent, Paola, placed third.
Cooper D’Albini, Spring Hill, placed third in the high jump.
Jackson Torrez, Spring Hill, was third in the 200-meter dash. He placed fifth in the shot put.
Torrez, Spring Hill, placed fourth in the discus. Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, was fifth.
Jack Gisel, Spring Hill, placed fourth in the 100-meter dash. He was fifth in the 200-meter dash.
Hunter Heinrich, Louisburg, was fourth in the 400-meter run.
Micah Sanders, Paola, finished fifth in the 800-meter run.
Dylan Estes, Spring Hill, placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run. Noah Cotter, Louisburg, was fifth.
Zachary Anderson, Spring Hill, was fourth in the 3,200-meter run. Cotter, Louisburg, placed fifth.
Michael Anderson, Spring Hill, placed fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles. He placed fifth in the pole vault.
Seth Oberkrom, Spring Hill, was fourth in the high jump. Caden Cohee, Paola, placed fifth.
JJ Crawford, Paola, placed fourth in the triple jump. Sanders, Paola, was fifth.
Girls Results
Addy Jones, Paola, placed second in the 400-meter dash. Kendall Crossley, Louisburg, was fourth. Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, placed fifth.
Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, placed second in the 3,200-meter run. Libby Barnett, Osawatomie, was third. Rhamy, Louisburg, was fourth in the 1,600-meter run. Barnett, Osawatomie, placed fifth.
Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, was second in the 300-meter hurdles. She placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, placed second in the pole vault.
Suzanna Dansel, Louisburg, placed second in the 100-meter dash. Dansel was fifth in the 200-meter dash.
Kallynn Stroup, Prairie View, was second in the javelin.
Ella Foster, Paola, was third in the 200-meter dash.
Hope Bishop, Paola, and Ashley Brown, Spring Hill, tied for third place in the high jump.
Teagarden, Prairie View, placed third in the 1,600-meter run.
Foster, Paola, was fourth in the 100-meter dash. Adelyn Bauer, Spring Hill, placed fifth.
Leila Haddad, Spring Hill, placed fifth in the 800-meter run.
Kylie Rogers, Spring Hill, was fourth in the 3,200-meter run. Hailey Long, Paola, placed fifth.
Audra Downum, Paola, placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Lexi Baker, Prairie View, and Jolee Castro, Spring Hill, tied for fourth place in the pole vault.
Maddie Baker, Prairie View, was fourth in the triple jump.
Emma Prettyman, Louisburg, placed fourth in the shot put. Nevaeh Fulk, Spring Hill, was fifth.
Avery Feeback, Spring Hill, was fourth in the discus. Emery Feeback, Spring Hill, placed fifth.
Abby Ediger, Paola, placed fourth in the javelin. Fulk, Spring Hill, was fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.