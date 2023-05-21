CHANUTE – Four area track and field teams captured regional trophies, competing in regionals held at four separate locations.
The Louisburg Wildcats placed first in the Class 4A regional meet at Shawnee Mission North on Friday, May 19. The Lady Cats were runner-up in the regional.
The Prairie View Lady Buffalos won back-to-back regional titles, placing first in the team standings in the Class 3A regionals at Fredonia on Thursday, May 18.
The Paola Panthers and Lady Panthers were runner-up in the Class 4A regional meet at Chanute on Friday, May 19.
Spring Hill competed in the Class 5A regional meet at Blue Valley West on Friday, May 19.
Osawatomie was in the Class 4A regional meet at Fredonia.
Boys Medal Winners
Class 5A regional at Blue Valley West
Jack Gisel, Spring Hill, placed third in the 200-meter dash.
Spring Hill placed third in the 4x400-meter relay.
Class 4A regional at Chanute
Devin Trent, Paola, placed first in the 1,600-meter run. Cutter Meade, Paola, was third. Trent was runner-up in the 3,200-meter run.
Brody Stewart, Paola, was first in the javelin. Max Perry, Paola, placed third.
Landon Taylor, Paola, placed third in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was second in the 300-meter hurdles. Taylor placed third in the long jump.
JJ Crawford, Paola, was runner-up in the triple jump. He placed fourth in the long jump.
Jett Osbern, Paola, placed third in the shot put.
Class 4A regional at Shawnee Mission North
Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, placed in the high jump and first in the 110-meter high hurdles. Dobbins was third in the 200-meter dash.
Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, won the 1,600-meter run. He was third in the 3,200-meter run.
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, placed first in the pole vault. Cooper Wingfield, Louisburg, was runner-up.
Louisburg placed second in the 4x800-meter relay, third in the 4x100 and fourth in the 4x400,
Nathan Apple, Louisburg, was runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles and runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles.
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, placed second in the javelin and third in the discus. He was fourth in the shot put.
Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, was runner-up in the shot put.
Cade Gassman, Louisburg, placed third in the high jump.
Class 3A regional at Fredonia
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, placed first in the 1,600-meter run. He was second in the 3,200-meter run.
Stevie McGuire, Prairie View, won the triple jump.
Girls Medal Winners
Class 5A regional at Blue Valley West
Margo Todd, Spring Hill, placed first in the shot put. She was runner-up in the discus.
Avery Pankey, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the long jump. Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, placed third for the bronze.
Pankey, Spring Hill, placed second in the pole vault.
Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, placed third in the 200-meter dash.
Avery Feeback, Spring Hill, was third in the shot put.
Class 4A regional at Chanute
Kena Leonard, Paola, placed first in the shot put.
Maddie Pitzer, Paola, was runner-up in the 100 hurdles.
Hope Bishop, Paola, placed second in the high jump.
Maggie Kauk, Paola, was second in the long jump. She placed third in the triple jump.
Abby Ediger, Paola, was runner-up in the javelin.
The Paola Lady Panthers placed second in the 4x100-meter relay. Paola was third in 4xs800-meter relay.
Class 4A regional at Shawnee Mission North
Emma Lohse, Louisburg, placed first in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.
Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, was first in the pole vault.
Emma Prettyman, Louisburg, won the discus.
Louisburg placed first in the 4x100-meter relay.
Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles.
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, was third in the 400-meter dash. She placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
Katie Elpers, Louisburg, placed third in the javelin.
Class 3A regional meet at Fredonia
Bree Allen, Prairie View, placed first in the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
The Lady Buffalos won the 4x800-meter relay.
Maddie Baker, Prairie View, placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. She was runner-up in the high jump and third in the triple jump.
Delanie Fox, Prairie View, was second in the 400-meter dash.
Mary Jane Britz, Prairie View, placed third in the shot put.
Girls State Qualifiers
Class 5A regional at Blue Valley West
100 hurdles – Mackenzie Copeland, Spring Hill, fourth; Sienna Kadera-Redmond, seventh
4x100-meter relay – Spring Hill, fourth
4x800-meter relay – Spring Hill, fourth
Triple jump – Kilbey, Spring Hill fourth
High jump – Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, fourth
Javelin – Olivia Gaa, Spring Hill, fourth
Class 4A regional at Chanute
400 – Addy Jones, Paola, fourth
1,600 – Haley Long, Paola, fourth
3,200 – Long, Paola, fourth
Discus - Ella Baska, Paola, fourth
4x400 – Paola, fourth
Class 4A regional at Shawnee Mission North
Shot put – McKenna Lohse, Louisburg, fourth
4x400 – Louisburg, fourth
Class 3A regional at Fredonia
Javelin – Kallynn Stroup, Prairie View, fourth
Boys State Qualifiers
Class 5A regional at Blue Valley West
3,200 – Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, fourth
High jump – Cooper D’Albini, Spring Hill, fourth
Javelin – Miles Pankey, Spring Hill, fourth
Shot put – Cater Meek, Spring Hill, fourth
4x800 – Spring Hill, fourth
Class 4A regional at Chanute
300 hurdles – Caden Cohee, Paola, fourth
Discus – Eli Richmond, Paola, fourth
4x100 – Paola, fourth
