CHANUTE – Four area track and field teams captured regional trophies, competing in regionals held at four separate locations.

The Louisburg Wildcats placed first in the Class 4A regional meet at Shawnee Mission North on Friday, May 19. The Lady Cats were runner-up in the regional.

