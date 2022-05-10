WELLSVILLE — The Louisburg Wildcats won the boys team title in the Red Bud Relays, and the Paola Lady Panthers were runner-up.

Louisburg posted 138.5 points to take the team championship. Spring Hill was third with 97.5 points. Paola finished fifth with 45 points.

The Paola girls scored 97.5 points for second place. Eudora won the team title with 146 points. Spring Hill finished third with 94 points. Prairie View had 54.5 points for fifth place.

Tom Koontz turned in a pair of gold-medal performances to lead the Louisburg Wildcats. He swept the hurdles, winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.98 and the 300-meter hurdles in 39.89.

Mason Dobbins of Louisburg cleared 6-0 for first place in the high jump. He placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.98 and ran a time of 15.53 for second place in the 110-meter high hurdles.

Jaden Vohs placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.71 and second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:32.

Caden Caplinger cleared 13-6 for runner-up in the high jump.

Nathan Vincent had a mark of 176-9 for second place in the javelin.

The Louisburg Wildcats placed second in the 4x800-meter relay.

Maggie Kauk placed first in two events for the Paola Lady Panthers. Kauk had a leap of 17-7 for first place in the long jump. She won the triple jump with a mark of 35-3.5. Kauk was runner-up in the 200-meter dash.

Kena Leonard placed first in the shot put with a mark of 36-8.

Tayrn Marcum finished second in the long jump. She placed third in the triple jump.

Jade Meade was runner-up in the shot put.

The Lady Panthers placed second in the 4x100-meter relay.

Boys Champions

Caden Rhamy, Paola, won the discus and the shot put. He had a mark of 157-0 in the discus, Rhamy won the shot put with a mark of 56-6.25.

Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, ran a time of 11.34 for first place in the 100-meter dash and won the 200-meter dash in 22.48.

Logan Bekman, Spring Hill, won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:56. He placed third in the 1,600-meter run.

The Spring Hill Broncos won the 4x100 and placed first in the 4x400.

Runner-Up

Luke Bunker, Spring Hill, placed second in the 400.

Collin Rooney, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 300 hurdles and placed third in the 110 high hurdles.

Girls Champions

Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, went over the bar at 4-8 for first place in the high jump.

Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, ran a time of 11:08 for first place in the 3,200-meter run.

The Lady Broncos won the 4x100-meter relay.

Runner-Up

Bree Allen of Prairie View broke a pair of school records in the meet, placing second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:15.22 and runner-up in the 3,200-meter run in 11:33.

Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, placed second in the pole vault

Margo Todd, Spring Hill, placed second in the discus and fourth in the shot put.

Emma Lohse, Louisburg, placed second in the 100. She was third in the 800.

Delaney Wright, Louisburg, placed second in the 400.

Maddie Baker, Prairie View, placed second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Spring Hill was runner-up in the 4x400 and placed second in the 4x800.

Other girls results were:

Pole vault — Jane Hough, Prairie View, third; Lexi Baker, Prairie View, fifth; Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, fifth; Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, seventh

High jump — Hope Bishop, Paola, fourth; Lorelei Harris, Spring Hill, sixth; Maddie Pitzer, Paola, sixth

Long jump — Kilbey, Spring Hill, fourth

Triple jump — Maddie Baker, Prairie View, fifth; Kilbey, Spring Hill, seventh

Discus — Corinna McMullen, Louisburg, fourth; Jade Meade, Paola, seventh

Shot put — Kenzie Rios, Spring Hill, seventh

Javelin — Alexis Beckman, Spring Hill, seventh

100 — Payton Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, fifth; Ella Foster, Paola, seventh

200 — Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, fourth; Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, sixth

400 — Kinley Baker, Prairie View, third; Legacy Murphy, Spring Hill, fourth

1,600 — Hazel Downum, Paola, seventh

3,200 — Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, fourth; Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, sixth

100 hurdles — Pitzer, Paola, fourth

300 hurdles — Pitzer, Paola, third

Other boys results were:

4x800 — Paola, fifth

High jump — Isaiah Whitley, Louisburg, fifth

Long jump — Colyer Wingfield, Louisburg, third; Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill, fourth

Triple jump — Wingfield, Louisburg, third; Carter Meade, Spring Hill, seventh

Discus — Aidan Palmer, Spring Hill, fifth, Vincent, Louisburg, seventh

Shot put — Carter Meek, Spring Hill, third; Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, sixth

Javelin — Joseph Dickie, Spring Hill, fifth; Brody Stewart, Paola, sixth; Jake Whitaker, Osawatomie, seventh

200 — Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, fourth; Luke Bunker, Spring Hill, sixth

400 — Ptacek, Louisburg, fourth; Alex Gisel, Spring Hill, sixth

800 — Tanner Petillo, Paola, sixth

110 hurdles — Nathan Apple, Louisburg, fourth; Landon Taylor, Paola, seventh

300 hurdles — Apple, Louisburg, sixth; Taylor, Paola, eighth

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

