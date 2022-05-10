WELLSVILLE — The Louisburg Wildcats won the boys team title in the Red Bud Relays, and the Paola Lady Panthers were runner-up.
Louisburg posted 138.5 points to take the team championship. Spring Hill was third with 97.5 points. Paola finished fifth with 45 points.
The Paola girls scored 97.5 points for second place. Eudora won the team title with 146 points. Spring Hill finished third with 94 points. Prairie View had 54.5 points for fifth place.
Tom Koontz turned in a pair of gold-medal performances to lead the Louisburg Wildcats. He swept the hurdles, winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.98 and the 300-meter hurdles in 39.89.
Mason Dobbins of Louisburg cleared 6-0 for first place in the high jump. He placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.98 and ran a time of 15.53 for second place in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Jaden Vohs placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.71 and second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:32.
Caden Caplinger cleared 13-6 for runner-up in the high jump.
Nathan Vincent had a mark of 176-9 for second place in the javelin.
The Louisburg Wildcats placed second in the 4x800-meter relay.
Maggie Kauk placed first in two events for the Paola Lady Panthers. Kauk had a leap of 17-7 for first place in the long jump. She won the triple jump with a mark of 35-3.5. Kauk was runner-up in the 200-meter dash.
Kena Leonard placed first in the shot put with a mark of 36-8.
Tayrn Marcum finished second in the long jump. She placed third in the triple jump.
Jade Meade was runner-up in the shot put.
The Lady Panthers placed second in the 4x100-meter relay.
Boys Champions
Caden Rhamy, Paola, won the discus and the shot put. He had a mark of 157-0 in the discus, Rhamy won the shot put with a mark of 56-6.25.
Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, ran a time of 11.34 for first place in the 100-meter dash and won the 200-meter dash in 22.48.
Logan Bekman, Spring Hill, won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:56. He placed third in the 1,600-meter run.
The Spring Hill Broncos won the 4x100 and placed first in the 4x400.
Runner-Up
Luke Bunker, Spring Hill, placed second in the 400.
Collin Rooney, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 300 hurdles and placed third in the 110 high hurdles.
Girls Champions
Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, went over the bar at 4-8 for first place in the high jump.
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, ran a time of 11:08 for first place in the 3,200-meter run.
The Lady Broncos won the 4x100-meter relay.
Runner-Up
Bree Allen of Prairie View broke a pair of school records in the meet, placing second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:15.22 and runner-up in the 3,200-meter run in 11:33.
Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, placed second in the pole vault
Margo Todd, Spring Hill, placed second in the discus and fourth in the shot put.
Emma Lohse, Louisburg, placed second in the 100. She was third in the 800.
Delaney Wright, Louisburg, placed second in the 400.
Maddie Baker, Prairie View, placed second in the 100-meter hurdles.
Spring Hill was runner-up in the 4x400 and placed second in the 4x800.
Other girls results were:
Pole vault — Jane Hough, Prairie View, third; Lexi Baker, Prairie View, fifth; Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, fifth; Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, seventh
High jump — Hope Bishop, Paola, fourth; Lorelei Harris, Spring Hill, sixth; Maddie Pitzer, Paola, sixth
Long jump — Kilbey, Spring Hill, fourth
Triple jump — Maddie Baker, Prairie View, fifth; Kilbey, Spring Hill, seventh
Discus — Corinna McMullen, Louisburg, fourth; Jade Meade, Paola, seventh
Shot put — Kenzie Rios, Spring Hill, seventh
Javelin — Alexis Beckman, Spring Hill, seventh
100 — Payton Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, fifth; Ella Foster, Paola, seventh
200 — Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, fourth; Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, sixth
400 — Kinley Baker, Prairie View, third; Legacy Murphy, Spring Hill, fourth
1,600 — Hazel Downum, Paola, seventh
3,200 — Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, fourth; Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, sixth
100 hurdles — Pitzer, Paola, fourth
300 hurdles — Pitzer, Paola, third
Other boys results were:
4x800 — Paola, fifth
High jump — Isaiah Whitley, Louisburg, fifth
Long jump — Colyer Wingfield, Louisburg, third; Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill, fourth
Triple jump — Wingfield, Louisburg, third; Carter Meade, Spring Hill, seventh
Discus — Aidan Palmer, Spring Hill, fifth, Vincent, Louisburg, seventh
Shot put — Carter Meek, Spring Hill, third; Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, sixth
Javelin — Joseph Dickie, Spring Hill, fifth; Brody Stewart, Paola, sixth; Jake Whitaker, Osawatomie, seventh
200 — Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, fourth; Luke Bunker, Spring Hill, sixth
400 — Ptacek, Louisburg, fourth; Alex Gisel, Spring Hill, sixth
800 — Tanner Petillo, Paola, sixth
110 hurdles — Nathan Apple, Louisburg, fourth; Landon Taylor, Paola, seventh
300 hurdles — Apple, Louisburg, sixth; Taylor, Paola, eighth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.