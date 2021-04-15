LOUISBURG — Five players from the Class 4A state runner-up Louisburg Wildcats basketball team were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Team.
Post player Julian Margrave, a junior, and senior guard Weston Guetterman were first-team selections.
Ben Guetterman, a senior forward, and Michael Seuferling, a junior guard, were second-team selections.
Senior guard Konnor Vohs was an honorable mention selection.
Louisburg, 18-7, was the top public school in the state. The Wildcats’ second-place finish was the program’s best finish in school history.
Margrave averaged 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 deflections per game.
Weston Guetterman posted 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Ben Guetterman averaged 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Seuferling had 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
Paola junior center Trey Moala was a first-team selection. Moala averaged 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Cooper Jones, a Spring Hill senior, was named to the first-team at guard. Jones averaged 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Bo Robison, a Paola senior, was a first-team selection at forward. Robison averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 deflections per game.
Osawatomie senior guard Chris Pursley earned first-team honors at guard. Pursley averaged 14.1 points 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.9 assists per game.
Ryan Weber, a Spring Hill senior, was second-team at guard. Weber posted 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
Kaeden Carver, an Osawatomie senior, was named second team at forward. Carver averaged 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Hunter Minden, a Prairie View senior, was second team at forward.
Osawatomie senior guard Tyler Manning was second team at guard. Manning posted 9.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
First Team
Julian Margrave, Louisburg, JR, C
Trey Moala, Paola, JR, F
Cooper Jones, Spring Hill, SR, G
Weston Guetterman, Louisburg, SR, G
Bo Robison, Paola, SR, F
Chris Pursley, Osawatomie. SR, G
Second Team
Ben Guetterman, Louisburg, SR, F
Ryan Weber, Spring Hill, SR, G
Kaeden Carver, Osawatomie, Sr, F
Hunter Minden, Prairie View, Sr, F
Tyler Manning, Osawatomie, SR, G
Michael Seuferling, Louisburg, JR, G
Honorable Mention
Garrett Williams, Paola, SR, G
Josh Robbins, Prairie View, JR, G
Konnor Vohs, Louisburg, SR, G
Romeo Smith, Osawatomie, SR, F
Zach Thies, Prairie View, Jr, G
Jamon Beck, Spring Hill, SO, G
