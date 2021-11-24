LOUISBURG — Jaden Vohs, Jerynce Brings Plenty and Noah Cotter led the Louisburg Wildcat cross country team to second place in the Class 4A regional, qualifying the team for state for the second year in a row.
Vohs, Brings Plenty and Cotter ran their way to Tri-County Spotlight Boys Cross Country first-team honors. Vohs was named the Spotlight boys runner of the year. (See related story)
“It is always a great season when the team qualifies for state,” Louisburg coach John Reece said. “It reinforces the hard work and dedication these student-athletes have for their sport and teammates from the No. 1 runner down.
“We do set our goals high at the beginning of the season and we work to reach them and we did this year,” he said. “We have been fortunate to have individual qualifiers for state through the past 23 seasons.”
The Spotlight team recognized 30 of the top runners in the area with seven runners on first team, seven runners on second team and 16 honorable mention selections.
All seven first team Spotlight runners peaked in the postseason, turning in their season-best times in regional meets.
Logan Beckman of Spring Hill placed 10th in the Class 5A regional at St. James with a time of 16 minutes, 26 seconds, landing him No. 1 on the boys Spotlight list.
Vohs turned in a time of 16:39 for third place in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin. He ended the season with a 12th-place finish at state, winning a medal for the Wildcats.
Vohs and Beckman faced each other twice during the season, with Vohs winning both matchups. Vohs took first place in the Louisburg Invitational with time of 17:14. Beckman was third in 17:35.
During the Frontier League meet at Baldwin, Vohs placed third with a time of 16:45. Beckman finished fourth in 17:04.
Calen George of Spring Hill ran a time of 17:11 for 28th place in the Class 5A regional at St. James. George’s time is third on the Spotlight list.
Brings Plenty placed eighth in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin, landing him fourth on the Spotlight list with a time of 17:29.
Spring Hill’s Kael Knittlel placed 32nd in the regional meet for the Broncos with a season-best time of 17:29 for fifth on the Spotlight list.
Devin Trent of Paola went out for cross country for the first time this season and was the Panthers’ top runner. He ran a time of 17:55 in the regional meet at Baldwin. He had the sixth-fastest time in the area.
Louisburg Wildcat runner Noah Cotter ran his best time of the season at the regional meet, placing 18th with a time of 17:58. He was seventh on the Spotlight list.
Jake Janovick of Spring Hill ran a season-best time of 18:02 in the regional meet for eighth on the Spotlight list. He placed 38th in the regional.
Luke Hebert of Osawatomie led the Trojans this season. Hebert ran his best time of the season at the Pleasanton Invitational, crossing the finish line in 18:05. He was ninth on the Spotlight list.
Wildcat Leo Martin turned in his best time at the regional meet, placing 21st in 18:11. He ran the 10th best time in the area.
Hayden Ross of Louisburg was 11th in the area, running a season-best time of 18:12 in the regional meet.
Braden Stillmaker of Spring Hill ran a time of 18:18 in the Kansas City Metro Classic, landing him 12th on the Spotlight list.
Spring Hill teammate Aidan Smith also ran a time of 18:18 in the regional meet. He had the 13th fastest time in the area.
Cutter Meade of Paola took the final second-team spot with a time of 18:40 in the regional meet. He had the 14th best time.
Tri-County Spotlight Boys Cross Country
First Team
Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, 16:26
Jaden Vohs, Louisburg, 16:39
Calen George, Spring Hill, 17:11
Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, 17:29
Kael Knittel, Spring Hill, 17:29
Devin Trent, Paola, 17:55
Noah Cotter, Louisburg, 17:58
Second Team
Jake Janovick, Spring Hill, 18:02
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, 18:05
Leo Martin, Louisburg, 18:11
Hayden Ross, Louisburg, 18:12
Braden Stillmaker, Spring Hill, 18:18
Aidan Smith, Spring Hill, 18:18
Cutter Meade, Paola, 18:40
Honorable Mention
Tanner Petillo, Paola, 18:43
Carden Escobar, Paola, 18:48
Gavin Carter, Paola, 19:10
Landan Henry, Louisburg, 19:15
Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 19:19
Patrick Reeder, Paola, 19:29
Sam Farley, Osawatomie, 19:40
Kayden Pearson, Osawatomie, 19:52
Vitus Aagaard, Louisburg, 20:17
Max LaJoy, Louisburg, 20:19
Ben Proctor, Louisburg, 20:30
Mason Hill, Osawatomie, 21:10
Sammy Downum, Paola, 21:30
Paul Kuhn, Osawatomie, 21:35
LJ Kerr, Osawatomie, 22:12
Corbin Crockett, Osawatomie, 22:22
