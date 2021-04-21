LOUISBURG – The Wildcats lost a two-run game at home against the Chieftains.
Louisburg led 2-1 at the end of two innings of play against Tonganoxie on Thursday, April 15. The game was tied 4-4 at the end of three innings and 5-5 headed into the sixth inning.
Tonganoxie plated two runs in the top of the sixth inning and that proved to be the difference in the contest.
Drandon Doles and AJ Drew each drove in two runs. Doles had two base hits, drove in two runs and scored. Drew singled and drove home two runs.
Kolby Kattau had two base hits and scored. Maverick Rockers singled twice and scored.
George Reichart singled and drove home one run. Matt Madison doubled and scored. Trevor Lohse walked, singled and scored.
Rockers started the game, working five innings. He allowed five runs on 10 hits. Rockers struck out three.
Kattau pitched two innings in relief and got the loss. He gave up two runs on one hit. Kattau struck out four.
Louisburg swept Bonner Springs in a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 13.
Samuel Hastings singled and drove in two runs in the 9-6 victory.
Cade Driskell had two singles, doubled and scored two runs. Doles singled, doubled and drove in one run.
Rockers singled twice, drove in one run and scored two runs. Kattau singled and scored two runs. Reichart singled and scored twice.
Lohse started the game, giving up four runs on three hits. He struck out five. Lohse got the win.
Hastings allowed two runs on two hits in two innings of relief for the save.
Lohse had three hits in the 5-4 victory.
Kattau singled twice and scored. Reichart singled, drove in one run and scored. Drew singled and drove home one run. Doles singled and scored. Driskell scored.
Doles started the game, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out five.
Kattau gave up one run on two hits in two innings in relief.
