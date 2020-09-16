TONGANOXIE — The Louisburg Wildcat football team suffered its first loss of the season on the road against the defending Frontier League co-champion Tonganoxie Chieftains.
Louisburg (1-1) fell to Tonganoxie in a close one, 24-14.
It was a scoreless first quarter. Louisburg put a seven-minute drive together before punting the ball on its opening possession.
Tonganoxie got on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter.
The Chieftains picked off a Wildcat pass with less than two minutes to play in the half. Tonganoxie capitalized with a 28-yard touchdown run in the final minute for a 10-0 lead at the intermission.
The Wildcat defense would continue to battle. Louisburg held Tonganoxie on downs in the third quarter, taking the ball at its own 37-yard line.
Tonganoxie added to its lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run. The Chieftains made it 24-0 on a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Ben Wiedenmann put the Wildcats on the scoreboard with a 9-yard touchdown run to cap off a drive. Layne Ryals kicked the extra point, making it 24-7.
Wiedenmann scored on another touchdown run late in the game, going in from 12 yards out for the final score of 24-14.
