BALDWIN CITY – The Louisburg Wildcats had six wrestlers place in the Baldwin Invitational Tournament.
Aiden Barker was runner-up at 195 pounds during the tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29.
Ashton Moore placed third at 170 pounds. Colton Blue was third at 113 pounds.
Kaven Bartlett placed fourth at 126 pounds. Brayden Yoder was fourth at 170 pounds. Brandon Doles finished fourth at 182 pounds.
Louisburg posted 105 points, placing eighth in the 16-team tournament. The event featured several state ranked wrestlers.
Barker, 24-5, pinned Jared Ferguson of Ottawa, the No. 6 ranked wrestler in Class 4A. He also squared off against Hayden Oviatt of Wamego, ranked No. 1 in the state, during the title match. Barker was 2-1 in the tournament with a pin.
Moore went 3-1 for third place. Blue was 2-2 with two pins. Bartlett was 3-2 with a pin. Yoder was 3-2 with a pin.
Doles had an impressive weekend, making his second varsity appearance for the Wildcats since suffering a season-ending leg injury a year ago.
Doles was 3-2 with a pin for fourth place.
Bailey Hallas competed in a girls tournament at Baldwin on Friday, Jan. 28. She placed fourth at 109 pounds.
Noah Cotter had a pin and finished fifth at 106 pounds.
Elijah Eslinger was 3-1 with three pins for seventh place at 285 pounds.
J’Lee Collins was 2-2 with two pins at 132 pounds.
Jay McCaskill had a pin at 138 pounds. Traden Noll had a pin at 145 pounds.
Lucas Swartz won a match, competing at 160 pounds.
