LOUISBURG — The heat has taken its toll on Miami County and student-athletes at Louisburg High School, reaching temperatures from 95 to 105.8 degrees for a seven-day stretch from Saturday, Aug. 19, to Friday, Aug. 25.
The football team went to morning practices, walking from the Louisburg High School locker rooms to Wildcat Stadium for 5 a.m. practices.
Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, the temperature was 80 degrees with 94 percent humidity when practice started.
The stadium lights were a glow with a heavy fog that covered the football field.
Temperatures had dipped to 78.8 degrees for the start of soccer practice at 6 a.m. The sun had still not risen.
The Wildcats made the most of it, getting in team drills and working on offensive and defensive drills prior to going to the classroom.
The Louisburg soccer team opened the season Monday, Aug. 28, at home against Leavenworth.
Kickoff for the Wildcat football team is set for Friday, Sept. 1, against Rogers (Ark.) Heritage.
The football team is coming off a Frontier League championship and an 8-2 season that took the Wildcats into the Class 4A regional title game.
Quarterback Declan Battle, the Tri-County Spotlight Football Offensive Player of the Year last season, is ready to lead the team during his senior campaign.
The Wildcats also return senior lineman Jaymes Melton, senior wideout and defensive back Caden Caplinger, senior linebacker Will Holland, senior wideout Hunter Heinrich, senior defensive lineman Jackson Howard and junior linebacker Ashton Moore.
Fifteen varsity soccer players graduated in May, leaving the team an experienced but competitive bunch this season.
Juniors Will Showalter, Emmett White and Colton Blue are the 2023 team captains for the Louisburg Wildcat boys soccer team.
The Lady Cat cross country team is after a seventh consecutive trip to state. Louisburg placed third in the Class 4A regional last season.
Coach John Reece is entering his 20th season with the program.
Emma Vohs, Lola Edwards and Maddy Rhamy led the way for the Louisburg Lady Cats, placing in the top 20 in the regional meet. Vohs, Edwards and Rhamy were all first-team Spotlight girls cross country runners last season.
Jerynce Brings Plenty and Noah Cotter are back to lead the boys cross country team. Brings Plenty and Cotter were second-team Spotlight boys cross country performers last season.
The Lady Cat volleyball team upset No. 2 ranked Baldwin to win the Class 4A regional and go on to place fourth in the state. It was the 15th top-four finish in school history for the program.
Senior starters back to set the tone are setter Megan Quinn, outside hitter Hailey Sword and outside hitter Madelyn Williams.
The Lady Cats also bring back senior defensive specialist Ashlyn Berck, senior right side hitter Katie Elpers, defensive specialist Bronwynn Williams and senior middle hitter Izzy Moreland.
The Lady Cats opened the season at home Tuesday, Aug. 29, against Baldwin.
