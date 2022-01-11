LOUISBURG — The Wildcats were runner-up in their home Louisburg Invitational wrestling tournament.
Louisburg registered 200.5 points for second place in the team standings Saturday, Jan. 8. Pittsburg won the tournament with 219 points. Blue Valley West placed third with 188 points.
Aiden Barker (17-1) was 4-0 with four pins for first place at 195 pounds. Barker pinned Jaquan Austin of Pittsburg in the title match.
Colton Blue (13-4) placed second at 113 pounds. He was 3-1 with three pins. Blue was pinned by Logan Meinheit of Blue Valley West in the championship match.
Kaven Bartlett (14-4) was runner-up at 126 pounds. He was 4-1 with four pins. He lost a 4-3 decision against AJ Schaffer of Anderson County in the title match.
Brayden Yoder (11-7) placed second at 182 pounds. He was pinned by Matt Lancaster of Blue Valley West in the title match. Yoder was 3-2 with two pins.
Elijah Eslinger (14-4) was second at 285 pounds. He was pinned by Hudson Rice of Liberal in the championship match. Eslinger was 4-1 with two pins, a two-point decision and a one-point decision.
Noah Cotter (13-6) placed third at 106 pounds. He pinned Payton Rivera of Hoyt-Royal Valley in the third place match. Cotter was 4-1 with four pins.
Ashton Moore (13-6) was third at 170 pounds. He scored a 3-2 decision against Emory Fedd of Leavenworth in the third-place match. He was 3-2 with two pins.
Jesse Murphy (8-6) was fourth at 152 pounds. He was 2-3 with a pin.
J’Lee Collins (3-14) placed fifth at 132 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Jay McCaskill (10-8) finished fifth at 145 pounds. He was 2-2 with a pair of pins.
Lucas Swartz (7-10) placed fifth at 160 pounds. Swartz was 2-2 with two pins.
Aidan Cannon (2-4) was seventh at 145 pounds. He won a 6-3 decision.
Reid McCaskill placed eighth at 138 pounds.
Cameron McClellan was ninth at 195 pounds.
Kyle Oram placed ninth at 220 pounds.
Mika McKitrick competed at 120 pounds. He was 0-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.