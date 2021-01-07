WICHITA — The Louisburg Wildcat soccer team made school history at the Class 4-1A state tournament, defeating Rose Hill 3-0 for third place.
The Wildcats brought home the third-place trophy, leaving state with a top-three finish for the first time in the history of the program.
Treston Carlson, Colin McManigal and Cade Gassman scored in the first half for the Louisburg Wildcats. The defense took care of the rest at Stryker Sports Complex on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Louisburg finished the season with a record of 16-2-0. Rose Hill, the No. 2 seed, was 16-3-1.
Louisburg lost to Bishop Miege in the state semifinals 2-0 on Friday, Nov. 6.
Bishop Miege (10-5-3) defeated Wichita-Trinity Academy (13-7-1) by a final of 3-1 to capture the state title Saturday, Nov. 7. Wichita-Trinity Academy advanced to the state championship game with a 2-0 victory against Rose Hill on Friday, Nov. 6.
Carlson put what proved to be the only goal Louisburg would need into the back of the net just 10 minutes into the third-place match against Rose Hill. Gassman had the assist.
Just a few minutes later, the Wildcats doubled the ante, making it 2-0 on a goal by McManigal.
Louisburg would tally one more goal in the first half on a shot by Gassman for a 3-0 lead.
Members of the Class 4A-1A state quarterfinal champion, regional champion and league champion Louisburg Wildcats are Mack Newell, Michael Seuferling, Hunter Rogers, Haden Yeager, Isaac Guetterman, Carter Stuteville, Will Finestead, Austin Jamison, Jaden Vohs, Weston Frank, Braden Yows, Luke Faulkner, Treston Carlson, Logan Faulkner, Dacey Wieland, Caleb Shaughnessy, Kellen Richardson, Dylan Armstrong, Gavin York, Reece Jones, Dagon Klugman, Ethan Ptacek, Jordan Brown, Hunter Moore, Colin McManigal, Cade Gassman, Andrew Brown, Michael Deterding, Tobias Espina Roca, Owen Barber, John Powls, Brock Varns, Nicholas Holiday, Ethan Showatler, Caden French, Aidan Cannon, Grady Barbour, Matthew Sword, Jackson Olson and Cooper Anglin.
The Louisburg Wildcats are coached by Kyle Conley and Bobby Bovaird. Team managers are Emma Christy and Olivia Barber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.